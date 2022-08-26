Open Mah Jongg on Wednesdays (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) For those who know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the MoutainView Club House in the CACTUS ROOM. Remember, there is no sign-up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people. Look forward to seeing you.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Beginning Monday, September 7, 2022, Open Mah Jongg will be held in the SAGUARO ROOM (next room past the Cactus Room) until the end of year 2022.

If you have any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.