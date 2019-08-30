Wednesday Morning Practice Session at MountainView
This practice session is designed for beginning players and players who want to brush up after years of not playing Mah Jongg . No sign up - just drop in. The sessions are every Wednesday at MountainView Club House in the Bistro East Room fro 9 a.m. to noon. If you have a Mah Jongg set and/or card, please bring it. Seena will NOT be available to teach and advise until further notice. Look forward to seeing you.
If there are any questions, please call Seena at 818-2218.
Open Mah Jongg at MountainView Club House
For those who already know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at MountainView Club House in the Bistro East Room. Remember there is no sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people.
Open Mah Jongg Thursday Night
For those who already know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every second and third Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at MountainView Club House in the Cactus Room. No sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money an if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people.
