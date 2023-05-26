Twenty-two minutes in front of the hour, 83 degrees at the lakefront with winds out of the south at eight and one-to-two-foot chop on the water. This is Jerry Wilkerson with you on a gorgeous morning in the Windy City. And here's the Beach Boys to take us out to the beach with Good Vibrations on another picture-perfect summer day in C-h-i-c-a-g-o-l-a-n-d.

Rockin' sounds of Top 40 radio in the late '60s and early '70s was the king of broadcasting, and I was on top of the world, a rock jock on AM radio in the Chicago market. Back from service in the Navy and on the air six-days-a-week spinning nothing but hits for a living. Good thing the station management didn't know I would have worked this gig for free.

Let's take a trip back in time. Join me on my four-hour radio show with news, weather, sports, and nothing but hits. There's more to a radio show production than you might think.

The DJ is the program's announcer, engineer, and producer while running the control board. I pick the music, cue up the records on turntables, run the spots (commercials) on cartridge tapes, or often read them live, and take transmitter meter readings every 30 minutes. I have to be ready for the news and time my commentary or records precisely to the hour and a half hour. The precise time to the second is required for the news and station break because the network broadcast comes down the wire on the numbers, ready or not.

The newsman from the adjoining studio updates the weather and sports scores throughout the show. As the DJ, I record the exact time the commercial spots run so that the operations department can charge the sponsor. Oh, and answer the phone from listeners for requests. Occasionally, a girlfriend would call to a, maybe firm up our plans for that evening—an important call to take—DJs with benefits.

Give me a sec to intro the next record.

Hey, to that young lady, I met last night in the checkout line at the grocery store, call the station. I didn't get your phone number. This next song's for you, babe. We go back in time for Bobby Vinton's golden hit from 1963; You are my special angel—here to watch over me!

Back then, records were between two-and-a-half to three minutes long. Then came the Beatles and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Harts Club Band album with five to six minutes songs, known as cuts. This change allowed the DJs to use the facilities when needed. Hallelujah!

I almost forgot my only claim to radio fame. In the summer of 1967, I was one of the two voices on the U.S. Thirty Dragstrip commercials broadcast on the Big 89 WLS. Many of you may remember "Sunday, Sunday, Sunday" from your teeny-bopper years.

I MCed concerts and rock band dances on weekends, some at the beach pavilion. The station would allow DJs to promote our shows once an hour for free. Some rock bands I worked with in concert include Temptations, Buckingham's, Circle, and Jackson Five. A few years later, I had the opportunity to tour Europe and MC rock concerts in Ireland, England, Amsterdam, Germany, Switzerland, and France. Boy, was I ever pleased to return to America after that journey.

It was then that I grew up. No more playing around. I went to college and worked at several radio stations in the area but not as a jock. The news was my new master. I loved the chase, deadlines, and fast learning curve. In 1970, I received a degree in journalism and an honorary degree in broadcasting. Frank Reynolds, ABC World News Tonight's anchor, presented me with my degree. We both started at the same radio station, although years apart.

My first journalism professor was the night editor of the Chicago Daily News. He hired me as a correspondent for the paper while I was his student, a life-altering experience. I worked all through college as a reporter for WCFL Radio in Chicago, where I met Carol Simpson in the newsroom. When CBS radio station WBBM became Newsradio 78, she migrated to the all-news broadcast outlet. I quickly followed her lead. Simpson later became the first African-American woman to anchor a major United States network newscast, ABC's World News Tonight, and in 1992 moderated a presidential debate. These were some of the angels in my life that challenged, motivated and encouraged confidence in me along life's trail.

And now, back to my show. It's time to put a cork in the bottle. Taking us up to news on the hour, here's Gary's own Jackson Five with Never can say goodbye. I I'll see you tomorrow on the radio and at all our old familiar places.

Jerry Wilkerson is a former press secretary for two members of Congress and a prior CBS Chicago WBBM NewsRadio correspondent. He is a retired police commissioner and Navy veteran living in SaddleBrooke. Email: franchise@att.net.