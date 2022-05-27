Is the manifestation of the Great Spirit

Sun provider of heat, facilitator of crops

Representing fertile growth, astounding merit

Shards of beams upon the earth will drop

I breathe warmth upon those suffering cold

From turbulent storms and powerful winds

I produce smiles with my face of gold

Preventing trees from shivering in their limbs

My rays reflect on the waters below

Shooting up the wild grasses with greenery

Resplendent flowers begin to show

The desert reflects an active scenery

The teepees are situated towards the East

Symbolic of absorbing generous heat laden

Tradition reports that the sun being unleashed

Is given back to the Earth by the Black Raven

Four days of ceremonial dancing and singing

Meditating, praying, and the piercing of their skin

The Mapiya represents the peace and healing

Given back to Earth, the seasonal warmth begins.