Is the manifestation of the Great Spirit
Sun provider of heat, facilitator of crops
Representing fertile growth, astounding merit
Shards of beams upon the earth will drop
I breathe warmth upon those suffering cold
From turbulent storms and powerful winds
I produce smiles with my face of gold
Preventing trees from shivering in their limbs
My rays reflect on the waters below
Shooting up the wild grasses with greenery
Resplendent flowers begin to show
The desert reflects an active scenery
The teepees are situated towards the East
Symbolic of absorbing generous heat laden
Tradition reports that the sun being unleashed
Is given back to the Earth by the Black Raven
Four days of ceremonial dancing and singing
Meditating, praying, and the piercing of their skin
The Mapiya represents the peace and healing
Given back to Earth, the seasonal warmth begins.