The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild hosts a variety of art classes in the Topaz Room (conveniently located at the Arts and Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club). Join your neighbors and guests for a fun, comfortable way to acquire or fine-tune your artistic skills. Visit the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org for details on classes starting in March and April:

Introduction to Digital Art by Janet Frost

Wednesday, March 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

This is an introductory overview (lecture and discussion) of the new world of Digital Art. The class can be taken alone or as a prerequisite for…

Digital Art on Adobe by Janet Frost

Wednesdays, March 15 through April 5, 1 to 4 p.m.

In this hands-on class, we will cover compositing, digital painting, textures, blending and some graphic design. You do not have to be a photographer, but you do need to have a working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop.

Scratchboard 2 by Robbie Summers

Wednesday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Extend your scratchboard skills by using a photograph to create a black and white drawing using special paper and scratchers.

Drawing with Colored Pencils by Laurie Brussel

Tuesdays, March 14 through April 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Colored pencil is a very expressive, sensitive medium. When used properly the colors become luminescent. Learn to use the medium to get the most valued results. Lessons in color theory and composition are also included to help you understand the total color drawing.

Wrapped Coiled Basketry by Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Thursdays, March 16 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn how to wrap flexible paper coiling with yarn, string, crewel embroidery floss, etc. to create a one-of-a-kind basket. By mastering the technique, you can create anything from a simple bowl to a dramatic, embellished piece.

Mother Color Still Life by Robbie Summers

Wednesday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Start by drawing a still life; add geometric shapes, then choose a “mother color” that must be in every shape or color mixture. Your final painting—in acrylics or watercolors—is a beautiful abstract.

Fall Aspens in Watercolor by Renee Pearson

Thursday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paint Aspen trees with the leaves turning various shades of yellow. Some watercolor experience is required for this class.

What to Do With a Failed Painting by Robbie Summers

Wednesday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring your “failed” paintings – those that didn’t work out the way you hoped or expected—to get ideas on how to save them.

Marbling on Fabric or Paper or Both! by Varda Main

Thursday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come learn the ancient art of marbling--floating paints on a thickened solution and manipulating the paints into patterns. Create a one-of-a-kind item by transferring the pattern fabric or paper or both.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.