Our Featured Artist of the Month hails from Everett, Washington, the county seat of Snohomish, located about 25 miles north of Seattle. In 2002, after a in-depth search for their perfect new community and home, Mark Erickson and his wife, Lorraine, decided to retire to SaddleBrooke because of the active lifestyle here and the many opportunities to learn and create.
Mark grew up in Marysville, Washington, not far from Everett and obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Industrial Relations at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. Mark served seven years in the United States Navy as a Fire Control Technician, First Class. He embarked upon a career as an Electronics Technician/Experimental and was employed by Boeing Defense and Space Division.
Mark Erickson is both an award-winning woodcarver (won Best of Show at the Desert Woodcarving Show in Mesa, Arizona) and a talented silversmith. Mark’s father-in-law was a woodcarver which is how Mark became interested in the craft. He began carving about 1993 and is self-taught. He specializes in creating realistic birds. The wood he carves is Tupelo and the finishes he adds are done with acrylic paint.
Mark carves his beautiful birds in his studio/casita which he also uses for his silversmith work. He thoroughly enjoys creating his hand carved lifelike birds, and the complete process of research, study and then applying his carving techniques to achieve exact realism.
Mark is the President of SaddleBrooke Woodcarvers Club and has been a member of this prestigious group since 2002. He is also an active member of the SaddleBrooke Silversmith and Lapidary Club. Mark is well known as the hardworking chair and member of the SaddleBrooke Arts & Crafts Fair which is held here each year in early March and November.
He joined the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop in March, 2018, having become familiar with the Gift Shop as an extension of his work with the Arts & Crafts Fair. The Gift Shop serves as an additional platform to get many of his woodworking and jewelry items on display and available to the public.
Some of the things Mark enjoys most about being a member of the Gift Shop include; meeting new people, learning/sharing while connecting with residents and their guests: as well as, those who visit our beautiful area and love discovering our local artisan shop.
The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop is staffed alternately by member artists who volunteer their time to help ensure the shop's success. When looking for handcrafted gifts, clothing, books, jewelry, art works, games or greeting cards please stop by and visit Mark and your other resident artisans. The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop is located in SaddleBrooke One, near the Clubhouse and next door to the fitness center. The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop is currently open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.