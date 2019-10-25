Excitement is already building for the ever-popular spring Fashion Show and Luncheon hosted by Chapter EP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Join your friends on Friday, February 21, 2020, for a delicious lunch and to see the latest fashions from Chico’s. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 and will go on sale Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at the HOA-2 Administrative office located in the MountainView complex. Tickets can also be purchased online at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com. If you want to attend this dynamite event, you need to get these dates on your calendar. Since this event sells out quickly, don’t delay purchasing your tickets!!
When purchasing your ticket, be prepared to select your choice of Mushroom Spinach and Swiss Quiche or Bacon Spinach Cheddar Quiche. Each quiche will be served with roasted asparagus and cherry tomatoes, rolls and butter. Dessert options include chocolate sheet cake, topped with Berry Coulis and whipped cream. You can select either vegan, gluten free, dairy free or vegetarian when you purchase your ticket.
Proceeds from the event will be used by the philanthropic and educational organization to further the cause of education for women, by providing loans, grants and scholarships for (1.) deserving high school students, (2.) women seeking advanced degrees or returning to college and (3.) international students pursuing higher education in the United States. The Sisterhood also provides major support for Cottey College, a four-year women’s college in Nevada, Missouri.
P.E.O. Chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood but are not classified as charitable by the I.R.S. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the I.R.S. requirements for a charitable income tax donation. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and / or services supplied by third-party vendors or public establishments.