PAINTING BIRDS OF THE SOUTHWEST
November 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Instructor: Karen Brungardt
We have such a colorful variety of birds in our area besides the quail and roadrunner! Using a variety of techniques, you'll learn how to paint several different types of birds in this all-day class. Cost: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. For beginners and up. Supply list sent after registration. $10 supply fee paid to instructor in class if using instructor's materials.
POCKET SKETCHING AND PAINTING
November 9
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Instructor: Karen Brungardt
This is a second offering for this class for those who couldn't take the one in the summer—but wanted to. Want to do sketches in public without someone looking over your shoulder? Learn how to do this in a discrete way, using a few tools to create a great travel journal, subjects for future paintings, cards to send, and other things. Cost: $45 for members, $55 for non-members. Beginners and up. ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED.
AGAVE IN WATERCOLOR
November 12
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Instructor: Renee Pearson
Using the glazing technique, we'll build up colors to paint a sunlit agave plant. We'll work on the main subject in the morning. After lunch, we will complete the painting by doing the background using various colors to add drama to your work. Cost: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Supply list emailed after registration. Suggested for Intermediate and up.
BEGINNING SCRATCHBOARD
November 10
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Instructor: Robbie Summers
After transferring an image onto the special scratchboard paper, you will draw (scratch) out areas to expose the white beneath producing an "AHA" moment.
Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Supplies included in class fee.
EXPLORING PASTELS
November 18
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Instructor: Delys Nast
Pastel gives a beautiful soft texture to any canvas/paper with a myriad of colors available through blending and creative techniques. From artists like Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec and even Picasso, this medium has enjoyed a long history. In this class, we will explore some of the options and techniques in pastel used for creating landscapes, portraits, and abstracts. Materials will be provided. Costs: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. $10 for material fees. For beginners and up.
INTRO TO ALCOHOL INK
November 18
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Instructor: Karen Brungardt
This is a repeat class for those who wanted to take the first class offered in the summer but weren't able to sign up for it.
Discover the thrill of using vibrant colors to learn the basics and complete a project in class. This medium is fun and colorful for eye-catching paintings, making cards, doing abstracts and other fun projects. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Supply list sent after registration. For beginners and up.
ACRYLIC PAINTING (see above for a sample of Laurie's technique and painting skills)
November 30 to December 21
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Instructor: Laurie Brussel
This class, every Tuesday morning for 4 weeks, is for both beginners and more experienced painters. For beginners, it will be an introduction to working in Acrylic paints. In the first class, Laurie will cover materials such as brushes, canvases, and suggested paint colors along with a lesson in color theory, mixing paints, and achieving different techniques.
For beginners, to get started, bring in a few fruits such as limes, oranges, bananas, grapes, or vegetables such as squash, peppers, etc. Canvas boards or stretched canvas around 16 X 20 is also suggested as well as a container for water, rag, plastic tablecloth, and palette or palette paper pad, pencil and drawing paper.
For intermediate and advanced painters: please bring in anything you will need to begin your painting- supplies, subject matter.
Suggested paint colors for the first class are Titanium White, Cadmium Red, Dioxazine Purple, Ultramarine Blue, Sap green, Yellow Ochre, Cadmium Yellow Medium, Raw Umber, and Payne’s Grey. Cost: $140.00. For beginners and up.
FRACTURED FLORALS
December 1
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Instructor: Robbie Summers
After transferring a floral image, to your watercolor paper, you will overlay the floral with geometric shapes. Using sharpies and watercolor, you will change your floral colors as you touch each line for a "fractured" look.
Cost: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. All supplies included in cost.
WATERCOLOR WEAVINGS
December 9
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Instructor: Karen Brungardt
Take a 'failed' watercolor painting--one too good to throw away but not good enough to frame--and learn how to breathe new life into it in this clever technique of weaving watercolor paintings together. You'll use old paintings and also paint a new one for using the technique. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. For Beginners and up.
SCRATCHBOARD 2
December 8
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Instructor: Robbie Summers
Using your favorite black and white photo (or mine) and scratchboard paper, you will scratch out your image to produce a masterpiece in black and white. Color can also be added for an even more dramatic effect.
Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. All supplies included.