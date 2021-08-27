INTRO TO ALCOHOL INKS
September 16
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Instructor: Karen Brungardt
Discover the thrill of using vibrant colors to learn the basics and complete a project in class. This medium is fun and colorful for eye-catching paintings, making cards, doing abstracts and other fun projects.
Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Supply list sent after registration. For beginners and up.
POCKET SKETCHING & PAINTING
September 23
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Instructor: Karen Brungardt
Want to do sketches in public without someone looking over your shoulder? Learn how to do this in a discrete way, using a few tools to create a great travel journal, subjects for future paintings, cards to send, and other things. ALL SUPPLIES ARE INCLUDED.
Cost: $45 for members, $55 for non-members. Beginners and up.
PRAYER FLAGS (Three-Day Workshop)
Make your own collection.
October 6 - October 8
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Instructor: Deb Kress
The flags will blow in the wind to spread goodwill, compassion, strength, wisdom, and peace into all the pervading space.
This is a three-day workshop. $100. For Beginners and up.
DESERT LANDSCAPES WITH ALCHOHOL INKS
October 12
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Instructor: Theresa Poalucci
Create two 9x12 Desert Landscapes on Yupo paper, using colors to suit you and your taste. Class fee is $75 with all supplies included. Limit 10 students.
WATERCOLOR BATIK
October 21
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Instructor: Karen Brungardt
Using a wax resist on special paper, then painting with watercolors and other techniques, you'll create a fun, light-filled painting on paper instead of cloth! This is a step-by-step procedure, easy to follow along as I show you how to make this type of creative painting. Cost: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. For beginners and up. Supply list sent after registration.
PAINTING A SUNFLOWER IN WATERCOLOR
October 22
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Instructor: Renee Pearson
Back by popular demand! If you missed this class from this summer, here's your chance to take it now. Learn how to layer watercolor through the application of glazes to paint a lovely sunflower. We will be painting a watercolor of a Sunflower by layering color to achieve depth and form, starting with the flower itself. After lunch, we will complete the painting by doing the leaves and the background using some dark beautiful colors. Cost: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Suggested for Intermediate and up. Supplies list emailed after registration.
BEGINNING DRAWING
October 26 to November 23
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Instructor: Laurie Brussel
This class, every Tuesday morning for five-weeks, is for individuals who have always been afraid to take their first drawing class, and for more experienced artists who would like to build their confidence and deepen their artistic perceptions. Laurie will teach you how to shift from your usual analytical processing (left brain mode) to a more creative way of thinking and seeing (right brain mode). For the first day of class bring #2 pencils, a kneaded or plastic eraser, and a 14 X 17 all-purpose drawing pad (no newsprint please). Cost: $175.00. For Beginners and up.
COLLAGE
Collage is a French word meaning "to glue".
October 27 to October 30, 2021
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Instructor: Deb Kress
We will be making our own papers and learning about the methods and products used to adhere them to paper. Make it your own with a daily paper or magazine, parts of a photograph, newspaper clippings, and words. Four-day Workshop Cost: $140. For Beginners and up.