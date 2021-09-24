These days, driving trips seem even more delightful than in the past, given the COVID situation. And so, we decided to set off to Monument Valley. While we had once passed through there a few years back, we really had not lingered. Monument Valley is a nice day’s drive from Tucson. If you leave at dawn, you will be there around 3 p.m. As you enter the area, there are infinite picturesque landscapes calling for you to pull off for photo opts! This area is part of the Navajo Reservation (which is both in Arizona and Utah) and they provide the necessary lodging services.
Goulding’s Lodge, in Utah, was my choice, nestled up into a red rock mountain background. The accommodations are fine. Once there, you can plan to eat in their restaurant (the food was quite delicious), wander around a museum they have, go to their gift shop, take a dip in their inside pool, or take a Navajo guided tour through the backroads of the valley. But the real attraction is the view from your balcony out over the valley, both at sunset and sunrise. Be sure to bring your own drinks, if you so desire, as you will not be able to purchase any at meals or on the reservation. On your second day there, you can enter into the Monument Valley National Park for more sightseeing, or take off for Moab, which is about a three-hour drive.
Moab is generally known for the two major national parks it offers, The Arches and Canyonlands. Before you start sightseeing in both of these amazing parks, you need to decide on lodging. While there are many hotels/motels along the main road in town, my choice is not in town, but about a 15-mile drive outside of town down through the red rock canyon walls of the Colorado River. There, you will find Red Cliffs Lodge, a marvelous place to stay, filled with so many activities, perfect for multigenerational family fun. For example, there is a large pool, horseback riding, boating in the river, hiking, wine tasting, meals inside or out, and a really charming Western Museum where you can see and learn all about the history of many movies shot there in the Moab area. Once you settle in, you will want to head off to either of the two major parks.
We chose Canyonlands first, which is much larger than Arches. It stretches for miles and miles, and you have many options to park and hike and see magnificent views. The roads/trails are well marked so there is no problem in getting lost or losing time. In Canyonlands, you are mostly up on ridges looking deep down into massive gorges below. On a beautiful day, you feel elated to just be there and marvel at the wonders of nature over the ages. Once we finished there, we headed back to The Arches. We had heard that, at one point, this park was so crowded that it was necessary to be at the entrance no later than 7 a.m. to be sure you could enter. But this was not our case and arriving at 2 p.m., we had no problem getting in. Again, the park is well mapped out and specific formations are highlighted so you can easily see the most photographed -scenery imaginable, such as “balancing rock”, Park Avenue and Delicate Arch! You can park and walk/hike as much as you want, but if you are not into hiking a lot, you can still get up close and personal with minimum walking.
On our third day in Moab, we did something that I had not considered before… a drive along Utah Highway 279 (across from The Arches entry). This highway was “epic”, known for its petroglyphs from 6000 years BC, and taking you down into the floor of Canyonlands (remember that the park itself has you looking from the ridges down). This was just a beautiful drive with small areas to stop. Two of my most favorite and photographic scenes were what they called “jug handle arch” and “Wall Street” as well as the well-preserved petroglyph images. What a great drive, not taken by most visitors!!
Visiting the national parks in Utah is incredible and something everyone should consider doing!
Linda Stack is owner of Travelinda, LLC. She can be reached at LLStack9597@gmail.com.