San Diego is such an agreeable destination. Spring will soon be here, and that is a super time for a road trip over to our charming neighbor. No need to wait for the popular summer months, when Arizonians flock to San Diego. Recently, I completed a lovely fall visit there and, as usual, it left me wanting to return.
We decided to make a small detour to Palm Springs on our way, just to see what was new and different. Palm Springs never disappoints, starting with a lovely bed and breakfast (CasaCody, an old building on the edge of an orange grove), walking distance from center of town. Our room was off a section around a nice swimming pool, surrounded by palm trees. Truly we had one of the best breakfasts I can remember. They served it buffet style in their small entrance, so you could take it back to your room or sit outside your door in comfy chairs. Each item presented was not made there but provided by some delicious store or shop in town. Everything was nothing but outstanding in terms of taste…homemade granola, one of the most delectable yogurts ever, fresh berries, bagels, croissants and rich coffee and cream. I wish I knew where they sourced that breakfast from? For dinner, we chose a new place, just outside the centro, called Bar Cecil. Interior décor is much like a French bar, and food and drink all had a French flair. I loved the long line of blue leather barstools at the bar! Lastly, it is always a highlight to see that dramatic Marilyn Monroe statue, now situated near the town center. By the way, no tour to Palm Springs is really complete if you don’t book a tour with Sunnylands, the estate created by the publishing giant and Ambassador to England, Walter Annenberg!
It is a leisurely drive from Palm Springs to San Diego. Having have been there so often in the last few years, there is still much to see and do which is new, and we made that the objective of our trip. In years past we always chose to stay on Coronado Island either in the beautiful Del Coronado or across the street in Glorietta Bay bed and breakfast. But now we like to stay in the Gaslamp Quarter in the new and happening Pendry Hotel. However, we did return one evening to The Del to watch the iconic sunset from one of their bar patios! We were fortunate to have a friend drive us everywhere (otherwise Uber is very efficient) starting one morning to see Chicano Park area where there are many Hispanic murals under an overpass. From there, we continued on to Balboa Park, where there was a nice international folk art museum and then returned back to La Cruda, a tiny little restaurant in Barrio Logan. Delicioso!
A trip to San Diego is just not complete unless you drive out to the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma area. This sits high above the bay with gorgeous views in all directions. You can walk all over, as well as visit the old lighthouse. Before arriving at the monument area, you pass through rolling hills of green lawn cemetery, sweeping down to the sea, dotted with perfect white markers devoted to military families. This is so peaceful and serene, and I always spend time finding my great aunt’s marker there. On the way back, we stopped for yummy Mexican lunch, on the edge of Old Town, near Artes de Mexico, a charming set of shops. In the evenings, we spent our time wandering around all the bars and restaurants in the area of our hotel.
If you haven’t been to San Diego, think about it for this spring. Linda Stack owns Travelinda, LLC and can be reached at LLStack9597@gmail.com.