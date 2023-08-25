YES! You can meet an actual horse whisperer and animal communicator in the MountainView Ballroom on Friday, September 1 at 1 p.m. The Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke proudly presents Lauren Hoover-West, trained horse whisperer and animal communicator. Lauren is very passionate about helping animals and their Guardians to find greater balance and connection in life.

Lauren Hoover-West has 17-years of experience in the health and wellness field. She has come to realize that her true calling is to serve as an animal communicator and energy healer. Her ability to communicate with animals is rooted in a lifelong love and connection to them, and she has honed her skills through extensive training and hands-on experience.

In addition to Lauren’s work as an animal communicator, she brings a wealth of training and experience to her clients. Lauren holds a degree in psychology, is a holistic nutritionist and certified life coach and has received training in energy healing, trauma healing, body work and meditation. Lauren’s unique background includes two near-death experiences, which have given her a profound understanding of the spiritual and energetic realm. She is honored to help animals prepare for and cross over in a peaceful, fear-free way.

Our monthly programs at the Ballroom are complimentary and open to all residents of SaddleBrooke. In addition to our monthly programs at the MountainView Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network provides small group classes.

“Meditation” Complimentary Each Friday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 a.m. — Instruction for new attendees

9 a.m. — Meditation

New class members can register via email at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Essential Oils for Beginners” Complimentary

Friday, September 8, 2 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr Bengen.

You’ve probably heard a lot about essential oils because everyone is using them and every product now seems to be adding essential oils. Don’t miss out on learning how they work and the impact essential oils can have on your life!

Register by email at winsbaz@gmail.com for information and directions.

The Holistic First Aid Kit — Complimentary

Tuesday, September 12, 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr Bengen.

So there you are with an old First Aid Kit and products are out of date, full of ooey gooey! Here’s a simple holistic first aid kit with no expiration date that’s so much easier to carry and use.

Register by email at winsbaz@gmail.com for information and directions.

Reiki Second Degree

Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m. to 4p.m. at the home of Patti Gould.

Learn next steps in the history and fundamentals of this healing energy.

For more information or to register, visit reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, contact winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call 520-339-7400.