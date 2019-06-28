SBN-Logo-Cooks-Corner.jpg

This month I am presenting a special breakfast or brunch item. When I am dining out and I see Eggs Benedict on the menu I usually will order it because I have a hard time making the Hollandaise Sauce and I do love it. Recently I was introduced to a different Egg Benedict recipe and I want to share it with all of you today. It’s a perfect summertime treat.

Mexican Egg Benedict

You’ll Need:

  • Thomas’ English Muffins (other brands do not taste the same)
  • Your Favorite Salsa
  • Poached Eggs
  • Guacamole (made ahead)
  • Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
  • Fresh Cilantro
  • Sour Cream (optional)
  • Tortilla Triangles
  • Crème Brule cup or small dessert-size bowl

Assembling:

  • In the serving container you choose, place 1/2 English Muffin, lightly toasted
  • Spread salsa on top of muffin
  • Place poached egg on top of salsa (it helps if egg is not too runny)
  • Next a scoop of guacamole
  • Shredded cheese
  • Sprig of cilantro
  • Arrange 3 or 4 tortilla triangles around your presentation
  • Serve sour cream, if desired

You may not be able to have just one. But, if you’re tempted to have more, you might choose watermelon wedges or berries as a side dish.

Bon appétit!