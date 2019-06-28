This month I am presenting a special breakfast or brunch item. When I am dining out and I see Eggs Benedict on the menu I usually will order it because I have a hard time making the Hollandaise Sauce and I do love it. Recently I was introduced to a different Egg Benedict recipe and I want to share it with all of you today. It’s a perfect summertime treat.
Mexican Egg Benedict
You’ll Need:
- Thomas’ English Muffins (other brands do not taste the same)
- Your Favorite Salsa
- Poached Eggs
- Guacamole (made ahead)
- Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
- Fresh Cilantro
- Sour Cream (optional)
- Tortilla Triangles
- Crème Brule cup or small dessert-size bowl
Assembling:
- In the serving container you choose, place 1/2 English Muffin, lightly toasted
- Spread salsa on top of muffin
- Place poached egg on top of salsa (it helps if egg is not too runny)
- Next a scoop of guacamole
- Shredded cheese
- Sprig of cilantro
- Arrange 3 or 4 tortilla triangles around your presentation
- Serve sour cream, if desired
You may not be able to have just one. But, if you’re tempted to have more, you might choose watermelon wedges or berries as a side dish.
Bon appétit!