Have you ever noticed how popular coffee shops have become over the last two decades? Starbucks notwithstanding, it seems as if drinking coffee— whether you like it straight black or a double mocha with an extra shot of expresso— is in vogue and here to stay. Here are some interesting statistics on Starbucks, in particular:
In the year 2000 there were 3,501 Starbucks locations around the world. And, according to Silver Door Apartments (a blog by Josh Ballard), in 2017 Starbucks was in 70 countries and had 25,000 stores world-wide. Today it serves 8 million cups of coffee a day.
Perhaps some of these coffee idioms will sound familiar.
Wake up and Smell the Coffee
Meaning to be aware or realistic, this idiom was made popular by Ann Landers, U.S. syndicated advice columnist. In 1955, while working for the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern, Landers gave this advice in her column: Wake up and smell the coffee. Do you want a wife who smokes, drinks, likes taverns and slaps you around? The phrase, wake up and smell the roses is used interchangeably with . . . smell the coffee.
Have a Cup of Joe
Coffee is derived from many countries— 80 to be exact— but had its start on the ancient Ethiopian plateau, where a goat herder saw his goats eating berries from a bush. The goats became very energetic and could not sleep at night. As well, local monks determined that the berries enabled them to stay awake and alert for long periods of prayer. From there, the coffee bean soon spread to Europe and to the Arabian Peninsula. Through the colonization of Asia, the Caribbean and the Americas the coffee bean was transported to these countries and grown and harvested by enslaved people. Today, however, coffee beans are grown through fair trade growing practices.
Why is coffee called A Cup of Joe? Although not seen in print until 1930, there are several origins for this saying. One version, which might be believable, is that the word “Joe” is a form of the word “jamoke,” which was a nickname for coffee in the 19th Century. The word is a blending of the coffee beans java and mocha. Perhaps the term Cup of Joe became a shortened version of the word “jamoke.” Another version is that the word Joe is slang for the everyday man, as in “He’s just an average Joe.” Translation: Coffee is the common man’s drink. One last theory is that U.S. soldiers in WWI were given instant coffee that was produced by the G. Washington Coffee Refining Company. The soldiers referred to the coffee as George, then it was shortened to Geo and, finally, diminished to the word Joe.
Do the Java Jive
In 1940, a new and soon to be popular singing group, The Ink Spots, recorded a song titled The Java Jive, a song that refers to a person’s love of coffee. The song is timely because it uses the slang of the day including a reference to “Mr. Moto,” a fictional Japanese spy, who replaced Charlie Chan in the movies, after Chan passed away.
“Without my morning coffee, I’m just like a dried-up piece of a goat.”- S. Bach
And to think, the genesis of the coffee movement started from a goat herder!