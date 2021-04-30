She was frail that year in the early fall, on oxygen, down to less than 100 pounds. Yet resolute and determined to talk outside the house on a bench. It was a sunlit, temperate early October day; lemon-tinted leaves glided quietly down with a wisp of a breeze through the surrounding maples and oaks. It was then that mom told me she would leave me soon. My chest tightened; it was hard to draw in air as shoulders braced and jaws clenched. I looked into her green, gray eyes and saw that her flinty spark was gone.
She brought with her the ubiquitous small oxygen tank and tubular lanyard leading up to the face. It had been a problematic part of her life for seven years. Mom was weary of the life-supporting device, worn down from the constant transporting, sick of the burden which restricted her being. Mary Elizabeth was a highly disciplined woman, a regimented and efficiently organized person who started at Indiana University when I was in high school. She finished with a master's degree seven-years later while I was also attending. The difference was that she received straight A's with honors.
Lizzy took my face tenderly into both of her hands. Lovingly she spoke of extraordinary, guileless things shared between parents and children. Mom wanted me to comprehend her thinking and carry those tenets through my life. Notably, she advised me of her certainty that Judi, my wife, would take determined care of me so that she, mom, could go. She emphasized wanting to lessen the ache, ease my heart from longing, and urged me to look kindly to the future, for it was mine to discover. It felt biblical, like granting the power and word of God from mother to son.
She talked of sunshiny days, joys of life, families' pleasure, pure happiness, and how to find strength when down and out. We reminisced our walks on Lake Michigan beaches, sharing dreams, examining goals and exposing fears. The conversation flooded my mind with pleasant passion; feelings exercised themselves beyond imagination. To this very day, that indelible memory is unforgettable.
Then she handed me a scrap of paper containing a printed poem. From memory, mom spoke softly, gazing into my eyes with gentleness and warmth, a resolved spirit, as a person who could foresee considerably more than I. She made me feel so loved.
"And if I go, while you're still here, know that I live on vibrating to a different measure behind a thin veil you cannot see through. You will not see me, so you must have faith. I wait for the time when we can soar together again, both aware of each other. Until then, live your life to the fullest. And when you need me, just whisper my name in your heart. I will be there." I carry that verse on worn and frayed paper in my wallet, reflecting on it when we need to talk.
On this Mother's Day, I whisper mom's name in my heart. I know she is there soaring above, encouraging me to live life to the fullest. So, take the time to talk with your mother today---For a mother's love never leaves you.
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke, is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen in Washington, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper correspondent, a navy veteran, and served as a Police Commissioner. Email: franchise@att.net.