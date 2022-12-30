The Sew Busy Cutups (Monday Morning 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and the Sew &Sews (Tuesday mornings 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) in room 4 of HOA One’s Craft Center have been busy sewing for needy children. So far, we have handed out cute huggable stuffed animals to 95 children. We have 50 on hand and are still producing more. Some have gone to the Pina Sheriff’s Department, the Children’s Center, “More Than a Bed”, to support Foster Children, Casas Alitas Migrant Center, and Impact of Southern Arizona. We are contacting other organizations as well that may need our stuffed animals

We can always use more help to Sew the Animals, and/or stuff the animals. We can also use One or more yards of fleece or flannel fabric. Donations of Polyester Stuffing is appreciated too. If you don’t sew but would like to help, we can give you the patterns and material to cut out the patterns for the animals. You can pick up supplies from on Monday or Tuesday mornings and sew or cut material at home if you cannot stay and sew with us. We have sewing machines and everything needed in Room 4.

If you know of other places that might like to receive these huggable toys, please let us know. We are sure happy children will thank you.

Contact person is Judy Hans at (520)818-3285 or Claudia Hermansen at (520) 241-5047 (text only).