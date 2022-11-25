One thing I have learned from being a realtor is the positive effect that colorful, dramatic art pieces have on buyers. I have seen people fall in love with a house because of the feelings evoked by the art and decor in the home. The uniqueness of an original one-of-a-kind piece of art elicits feelings of a high quality environment. The beauty of living in Arizona is that we have access to so many artists who are producing amazing, affordable, original artwork and some of them live right here in SaddleBrooke.

The Long Realty Golder Ranch Office has had the honor and pleasure of displaying artwork from many of our SaddleBrooke artists such as Joanna Voisine, Vivian Sathre, Jim Morris, Gail Kolenda, Jacqueline Cohen, Kent Banta, most recently Marie Miller and currently Delys Nast. Their artwork has transformed our office into a joyful, peaceful place. Their subject matter has brought far away places, faces, and animals into an otherwise sterile work place.

If you would like to transform your home and give it a fresh new look, come into our office and pick out a new piece of art. It’s a gift to yourself and something you can enjoy every day for years to come.

To purchase a painting, call the artists directly or call Joanne Wells at (505) 249-9223 or send an email to joannewells@longrealty.com.