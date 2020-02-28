Exciting classes remain for the Spring.
Check below for our current classes being offered. The Spring session will continue with more special classes, including the group book study of “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron, that is moderated by Deb Kress.
Don’t miss out!
For the most up-to-date schedule and information about each class, check the art classes link on our website at saddlebrookefinearts.org. There are also free open studio times available to Guild members. Remember, with a membership fee of $20 annually, each class is $10 less.
Below are instructor-led classes for all levels of art experience:
March
Scratchboard in Black and White or Color with Robbie
Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All levels; $35 for members and $45 for non-members
Making Your Own Collage Papers with Deb Kress
Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Intermediate level; $100 for members and $110 for non-members
Scratchboard II with Judy Constantine
Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Intermediate level; $35 for members and $45 for non-members
Hummingbirds with Robbie Summers
Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All levels; $30 for members and $40 for non-members
April
Aborigine Folk Art with Robbie Summers
Friday, April 3 from 9 am to 12 p.m.
All levels; $35 for members and $45 for non-members
I Can't Draw a Stick Figure
Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beginner; Free with refundable registration fee of $10
Realism Reunites with Abstract with Francheskaa
Wednesdays April 15, April 22 and April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All levels; $150 for members and $160 for non-members
Butterflies on Rice Paper with Robbie Summers
Friday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All levels; $35 for members and $45 for non-members
Fluid Acrylic Pouring with Nancy Springer
Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All levels; $60 for members, $70 for non-members
Art, Music and Mood with Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays April 21, April 28, May 5 and May 12 (4 weeks) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Intermediate level to advanced; $95 for members and $105 for non-members
The Whimsical Bouquet with Robbie Summers
Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (full day)
All levels; $60 for members and $70 for non-members
May
Acrylics for All with Laurie Brussel
Friday, May 1, May 8, May 15 and May 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.,
All levels; $95 for members and $105 for non-members