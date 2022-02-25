ALERT: the Mountainview Bridge Club games are now on Tuesday afternoons in the Catalina Room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you need a partner or further information, contact JoAnn Aiken via email at jotax124@aol.com or phone (520) 256-2702. Our website is bridgewebs.com/mountainview.
March may come in as a lion and out like a lamb in other parts of the country, but in Tucson it usually means nice weather all month. While we bask in the sun, we can think about our bridge games.
Robert S. Todd discussed partner’s minor-suit opening bid. He said responder should look for a major-suit fit. If that’s not the case, responder can bid Notrump.
To quote Todd, “The modern structure for raising partner’s minor is called Inverted Minor. When partner opens the bidding with one club, they could have a three-card suit, which means
you usually want to have five-card support to raise. When partner opens the bidding with one diamond, they usually have a four-card suit. You can raise diamonds with four-card or longer support.”
Todd describes the auction using the Inverted minor as follows:
- Partner opens one club.
- You bid 2 clubs= 10+hcps, 5 or more clubs
- You bid 3 clubs=0-6 hcps, 5 or more clubs
The same occurs with diamonds, except you only need four diamonds. When partner rebids 2NT, it says partner has stoppers in both majors. Responder can then decide to go to 3NT with an opening hand, or pass 2NT.
Larry Cohen wrote in a recent “Bridge Bulletin” that some conventions are essential while others can confuse the partner. To Cohen, the four most important conventions are Blackwood, Jacoby transfers, negative doubles and Stayman.
Once you’ve established those basic conventions, Cohen includes Drury (which many players forget), feature-asking, 4th-suit forcing, Jacoby 2NT, lead-directing doubles, Michael’s cue-bids, new-minor forcing, support doubles and unusual notrump.
Cohen said, “Most players (especially given the typical age of ACBL members) don’t have the memory or concentration to study and absorb.” It’s vital that you and your partner review your conventions and how to respond when there’s interference.
Bridge is a thinking person’s game!