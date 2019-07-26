The snowbirds are gone and those of us still in SaddleBrooke are enjoying fewer cars on Oracle Road and quiet restaurant meals along with the warm temperatures. And we are all so glad to have bridge games to play when it reaches 100 degrees outside!
First place winners during the months of May and June include Jack and Arlene Mayfield, Eric Vonderheid, Bob Brussel, Sue Bush, Joyce Hagin, Jane Pendley, Donald Reil, Bob Murray, Peter Godfrey, Dick Quigg, Ann Kuperberg, Roy Aiken, Barbara Dever, Donna DePesa, Steve Maltzman, Joy Rieckers, and Karen Swanberg.
If you are looking for some gold points or new competition, the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, AZ will be hosting the annual Phoenix Desert Empire Regional from August 12 to August 18. This is always a fun venue and if you are unlucky at bridge, you can head to the slot machines to test your luck there. The event will feature gold rush pairs, knockouts and Swiss team events. If you reserve before July 29, you can get a room rate of $109.
The MountainView Bridge Club contributed to the Longest Day Bridge event held at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse on June 21. The fundraiser made $11,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
In a Learning to Improve Your Bridge article from 2017, Larry Cohen comments, “At-the-table attitude and demeanor is crucial to playing well. Keep partnership harmony. No Faces. No negative comments to partner. Be nice to opponents. Try to actually enjoy this great game. It will clear up your mind to think more clearly and logically.” Good advice!
The MountainView game is held at the Catalina Room beside the Mesquite Grill on Tuesday and Friday at 1 pm. Check the website for possible changes. If you need a partner contact Jo Ann Aiken at 520-256-2702 or jotax123@aol.com.