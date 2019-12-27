Eight sessions, two hours. $45 Tuesdays, Tuesday, January 14 through Tuesday, March 10. HOA-1 Fitness Center 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Soft Soled athletic shoes required. Class size limited to 15.
Basic line dance moves will be used to produce a moderate exercise routine. All of the routines taught will easily transfer to other line dance venues or learned quickly enough to enable dancing at typical SaddleBrooke social events. Hour one features Novice dances, hour two features beginner/ improver dances.
Taught by: Bonnie Schoenfelder. Nine-year member of SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club and Instructor in Line Dance for Bloomington, Minnesota Parks and Recreation Department. For questions or to reserve your place: call or text (952) 897-0291 or email schoenf.bl@gmail.com.