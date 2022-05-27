There are eight million stories in the nation's capital. This is just one of them.

When I worked in Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill, by day, I utilized the nights and weekends to write a novel. The book is a police procedural, a political potboiler filled with international espionage, intriguing spies, sizzling sex, vast amounts of revenue-changing hands, dangerous lies, and murder. The city is a hotbed of raw talent for a writer, filled with vivid beguiling characters, hucksters, shysters, dubious pettifoggers, and self-important politicians with low morals and unwarranted credulity. These duplicitous-driven personalities hunt to feed their monstrous egos, battle for intrusive controlling power, and do and say absolutely anything to win. Add a leavening of vast sums of cash, and watch the thunderbolts soar about ground zero, the Hill. It was that way back in the '70s, and 80's when I was a young lad filled with naivety while discovering my way around this complex international city. It is much the same today. Only the names have changed to protect the guilty, and today it costs substantially more to be a player in the game.

A writer needs to taste, smell, feel, and see where a story takes place to capture the gritty narrative with words on paper. So, I signed a contract with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The legal document assigned all blame to me if something horrific happened during my three years of Homicide Department ride-alongs. My paladin partner was Detective Ted Manjoras, a close, special friend to this day. Saying the experience was illuminating is too simple. I saw a global capital city with its knickers down to the ankles. It was an honest-to-goodness nightly hellhole of hostility on the District's shadowy streets filled with crime, immorality, and drugs. Capitol Hill's charm masks a complicated web of extramarital affairs, shady deals, salacious scandals, and deeply rooted corruption. Washington lays exposed and naked to those responsible for enforcing law and order day and night.

Combining the unique graphic value of Washington and the remarkable depth of available character actors in this writer's jewel of a city and JACKPOT, you have multiple targets of opportunity storylines. Every time I outlined a new plot scenario, I'd come up with something far more exciting the following week. It was an embarrassment of riches for a fledgling, inexperienced writer. In my case, what emerged was a searing, brutal, all-too-American tale involving greedy, avaricious defense contractors and the sale of a highly advanced fighter jet bomber to a Middle East Arab State. Israel objects, launching a fierce and masterful political influence war with their Mossad leading the charge. Of course, Congress and the White House are passionately engaged. After more years than I would like to remember, I finished the book and called it "Plausible Denial." The struggle was similar to giving birth to an elephant with an extraordinarily long gestation period. The following is a vignette from the book's beginning.

_____________________

"Twinkle, twinkle, little star,

How I wonder what you are,

Up above the world so high,

Like a diamond in the sky."

The Nursery rhyme ran dreamlike through President Larry Conrad's mind as if it were sung by a child at peace, each syllable taking on a musical character. It was difficult to imagine that this gentle formation of words typed on a sheet of government cable paper meant destruction and death. The rhyme reminded him of the Mad-Hatter's parody of the nursery rhyme in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Humpty Dumpty's profound comments on language from Through the Looking Glass. The President felt that he was presiding over a gathering of characters from the darkest corners of Lewis Carrol's fantasies.

Twinkle, twinkle little star, used at the beginning of a standard government cable transmission on a secured CIA line, was intended to appear to be a line check. Meaningless drivel.

But a sequence of recent global events has gradually exposed the President's administration to potential responsibility for unconstitutional foreign espionage. In the present context, the poem represents a notice of a decision made, a consummated action, a trigger pulled, a switch thrown, and a life cut short. It was a code signaling an order for an assassination of a foreign leader, politically motivated, carefully planned, cold-blooded murder. And President Conrad must effectively deny any and all knowledge of this death certificate order.

Was the President informed of the illicit covert U.S government operation? Could he plausibly deny knowledge of the clandestine elimination mission and cover-up? Maybe. Or maybe not.

_____________________

In a fascinating interview I had with Joseph Wambaugh, the dean of a generation of cop book writers, he told me that there are three steps to writing a book. I am going to write a book. I am writing a book, and the giant measure few complete, I have written a book. My book, Plausible Denial, is written, yet, remains unpublished. Thirty-years-ago, no publisher wanted it. Too politically implausible. Perhaps not so any longer, with the Internet streaming outrageous political lies, social media broadcasting scandalous shocking stories, and the recent sacking of the Capitol building coming out of Washington today. Even the Supreme Court isn't sacrosanct any longer. This spring, I started the rewrite. As a geezer now, I'll try submitting it again to publishers if I live long enough.

"Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm," ---Sir Winston Churchill.

Award-winning writer Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen and a prior WBBM CBS Newsradio Chicago and Chicago Daily News correspondent. Wilkerson is a retired police commissioner and Navy veteran. Email: franchise@att.net.