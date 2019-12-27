WHAT: Beginning and intermediate small classes in guitar, ukulele, piano/keyboard and classical music appreciation
WHERE: Saddlebrooke
WHEN: Beginning in January 2020
WHO: For anyone who is interested. No prior experience is needed for the beginner instrumental classes, and you do not need to be able to read music. Music 101, the classical history and appreciation course, requires only the ability to listen!
WHY: Because it's fun, easy, inexpensive, rewarding, and good for your creaky senior joints and brain (and mine too)!
COST: $80 per person for ten-week course (One hour per week)
MATERIALS: I will provide everything except your guitar or ukulele
INSTRUCTOR: Ted Windham-Crowley. I have both a BA and MA in music, had an extensive performing career in both popular and classical music, have been teaching music for over 30 years, and began these classes three years ago when I first moved to Saddlebrooke.
CONTACT: Email crowleyted@yahoo.com or call (925) 676-8558
Hello to all students, both former and future. I am back for my third year of classes here in Saddlebrooke. This year, in order to better serve everyone who wants to participate, I will be trying a new innovation: rolling classes. This means that once four students sign up for any class, we will begin it. If others express interest later, I will simply start another section then. All classes will be one hour per week for ten weeks, but they will not be forced to run simultaneously. Thus, if you and three of your friends wish, you can book your own class, starting and ending when you wish, and setting your own curriculum and pace. In addition, if there are enough students to have more than one section of any class, it will allow for students to go to a "make-up" class if one has to miss a week.
Remember: you do not need to have any prior experience for any of the beginner classes; you do not need to know how to read music; and only guitar and ukulele students need to bring their own instruments. In order to sign up, for any further information, or for help finding a guitar or ukulele, call me, Ted Windham-Crowley at (925) 676-8558 or email me at crowleyted@yahoo.com.