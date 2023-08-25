The monthly Music Matinees, hosted by Senior Village, have become a SaddleBrooke favorite. Local performers share their considerable talent with SaddleBrooke. What a treat!

The performance on Monday, September 18 will feature two singers: Irene Pierce and Mike Rutt. During the first part of their show, they will focus on music made popular by singers like Frank Sinatra, Ella more. Then, they will transport you to music of the late 50s and early 60s. It’s the beginning of rock ‘n roll.

Both Irene and Mike are SaddleBrooke residents. Irene moved to SaddleBrooke from The Villages in Florida, where she was involved in several musical theatre productions. She both wrote and directed musicals there. Here, she sings with the SaddleBrooke Singers and enjoys performances for All Seasons Memory Care folks. She loves bringing joy to her audience.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Mike Rutt was born in Iowa where he started singing at the young age of three. He has been singing and playing the piano since his youth. Here in SaddleBrooke, he belongs to the SaddleBrooke Singers and the Men’s Barbershop Group.

Both Irene and Mike, aka “Thanks for the Memories,” look forward to the Music Matinee on Monday, September 18. Senior Village invites you to this relaxing event on Monday, September 18, 2p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sonoran Room at MountainView.

If you would like to perform in a future Senior Village Music Matinee, please email JoAnn Wilbour at jdwilbour@yahoo.com.