While many people were online shopping and decorating for the holidays this year, I accepted an extraordinary invitation to go on an African Safari for 10 glorious days in December 2020. This, at a time when many people were hesitant to travel due to the 2020 global Covid-19 pandemic, and some even asked “Is Africa even open? Why travel to Africa?”
Whether seeking luxury or glamping, adventure or pampering, breathtaking natural landscapes, unforgettable wildlife encounters, cultural experiences and insights, extraordinary photographic opportunities, gastronomy, bragging rights, an escape or a connection with humanity, Africa delivers.
My African Safari featured 10 days in Kenya, three remote luxury bush camps, four bush flights, 12 game viewing drives, 90-minutes on a sunrise balloon ride over the Masai Mara, and one life-affirming day in the company of giggling African children positively impacted by a school, a library and a well. There are several Safari outfitters that I recommend, but I travelled with Micato Safaris, widely known as the gold standard in luxury travel.
With visa, health forms and passport in hand and a duffel bag packed to the 33-pound limit per African bush plane load restrictions, I boarded my flight to JFK for an overnight stay at the TWA Hotel. I wore a mask and face shield, and the American Airlines flights were full. I brought my wipes and hand sanitizer, but had confidence in American’s new sanitation protocols, which include hospital-grade electrostatic and UV cleaning techniques between flights.
The TWA hotel is an easy choice, connected to JFK at terminal four so one never has to leave the airport. It is designed as a kitschy throwback to the golden age of flying and is modern, sleek as a 747, and surprisingly affordable.
Kenya requires a PCR COVID test to be completed with negative results within no more than 96-hours prior to arrival. Tip for travelers: schedule TWO tests. Best to have a backup plan in case test results do not come through in time. I took one test at CVS for free and scheduled one test with a private local medical firm guaranteeing 24-hour turnaround for $250. The CVS test came through within 72-hours.
While many countries are now opening for international travel, every country has specific entry requirements, and Kenya is no exception. Current travel requirements are easily navigable with the assistance of your travel advisor. Kenya requires the following:
- Your COVID negative results
- Kenya Health Form QR code
- Your eVisa
Kenya Airways offers direct nonstop flights from JFK to Nairobi. Kenya Airways Dreamliner offers spacious lie-flat seats and amenities that include satin lined blankets and pillows that make a 13.5-hour flight surprisingly comfortable. The African flight crew dressed in what looked like hazmat suits, but the warm smiles underneath their masks and earnest, gentle hospitality were unmistakably gracious. All travelers were required to wear masks the entire flight, except when eating and drinking. We felt very safe and pampered.
Our first full day in Nairobi included a visit to Giraffe Center, where we fed, pet and kissed the endangered Rothschild giraffes that are being bred and released into the wild. These are the same giraffes that dine at your table through open windows at the iconic Giraffe Manor. Giraffe Manor can be seen from the Center, but if you wish to stay at Giraffe Manor, working with your travel advisor at least 18-months in advance is necessary. Another must-do in Nairobi is a visit to the home of Karen Blixen, author of “Out of Africa.” Watch the movie before you go, and you will see that the film was made on site in her original home in the Karen neighborhood of Nairobi.
There is no greater anticipation than that of your very first game drive in the Masai Mara. The quick 40-minute bush flight to our destination was a thrill because the plane flies low enough to easily view elephants, giraffe, zebra, herds of elephant and wildebeest on open plains. Masai villages and tribal compounds are distinguishable by their circular boundaries of tall dark sticks, round huts and gated paddies for their cows and goats. The sweet anticipation grows with each animal sighting from the air.
We were greeted on a red dirt runway in the Masai Mara by our safari guide whose name is Kennedy. Kennedy wore a Safari uniform, spoke perfect English, has a college education, two daughters and a wife who is a social worker, and he is the Village Chief of his Samburu village of under 300 people. As Chief, he is the governor of all major concerns in his village and is the final judge of all disputes. When he goes to his village, he dons the traditional village attire which is tribal by all standards, down to the cow hide sandals and sarong. His villagers still dwell in primitive dirt floor homes composed of twigs and cow dung. His village does not have running water or electricity. In Kenya, there are only a few villages that have a well. He speaks with authority and punctuates his sentences with an inflection of good humor. We trust immediately that we are in good hands.
On a Micato Safari, your Safari Guide is a highly trained, skilled professional who stays with you the entire journey, from one Safari Camp to the next. He tracks the animals, educates us about each breed and their behavior and, almost imperceptibly, gauges what we want to see, experience, eat, drink, when we are cold, warm, need massages or yoga, a bonfire or a hot shower. He is a master of reading our needs while at the same time, delivering an unforgettable experience.
In the Masai Mara, the vehicles are permitted to go “off road” which affords incredible game viewing up close. Our very first game drive in an open-air six-passenger Land Rover landed us underneath a towering Acacia tree where a leopard held court with his fresh kill in the branches. Both the leopard and dead warthog dangled above us as we snapped photos and gaped in awe.
The Masai Mara offers wide open plains and big sky, so it is easy to spot the wildlife wandering freely in their natural habitat. We spotted three female lion, elephants, zebra, cheetah, leopard and giraffe all within the first two hours of landing!
My first reaction to Sand River Camp, the first of three tented Safari Camps on our itinerary, was surprise at how rustic the camp appeared. The primary gathering spot was a canvas tent on a platform in the middle of the bush butting up to the Sand River, marking the border between Kenya and Tanzania. Once escorted by a rifle-bearing ranger to my luxury tent accommodations, however, I nearly fell over in surprise at my spectacular luxury tented suite! The suite featured a sumptuous four poster bed draped with mosquito netting, a rich leather Chesterfield, Hemmingway-style writing desk and huge private bath and outdoor shower straight out of a movie set. I expected Robert Redford to show up right on cue.
We quickly settled into a routine of early morning game drives, long lunches at the Safari Camp and late afternoon game drives into dusk, where we were surprised time and time again with astonishing picnic setups in the bush featuring sundowners. Sundowners is “safari-speak” for sunset cocktails al fresco. After our sundowners, we routinely drove back to camp and were treated to three-course dinners featuring fresh farm- to- table cuisine and outstanding South African wines.
Each exquisite meal was served on white linens and china. Wines and spirits were served in cut crystal glass, and service was five-star.
What can one expect to eat on safari in Kenya? Smoked salmon, wild mushroom soup with truffles, tandoori chicken, grilled lamb, curries, steak, garden salads, fresh local African cheeses, chips, African beers, mouth-watering South African wines, international brands of top shelf spirits, the most unforgettable chai tea you will ever taste and rich, robust Kenyan coffee.
Lisa Spiller is a travel advisor in Naples, Florida who provides travel services to many SaddleBrooke residents. She is also an avid SaddleBrooke visitor. Both her parents, Karen and Gordon Wendlandt are 24-year residents of SaddleBrooke. Send Lisa an email at lisa@preferrednaples.com.
Part II of this story will be featured in the up-coming May edition.