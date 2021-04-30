The biggest discovery for me this journey was my unquenchable fascination with African tribal culture and specifically the Masai. A Micato Safari customarily includes a mesmerizing visit to a local Masai village where travelers experience first-hand the Masai culture, including meeting with an elder to l earn about their customs and current lifestyles. On our Micato Safari, due to COVID-19 concerns, we did not visit a village, but a Masai Warrior made the journey to our Safari Camp and met with our group of six personally over several hours. Our Masai Warrior, Darius, wore a sarong and a cape and carried a spear. He was the son of the big Chief. He drank orange Fanta out of a bottle with a straw and spoke gently, at a volume just above the wind. Our conversation was fascinating, and still lingers with me today.
Masai villagers maintain a lifestyle which is tribal by all standards. Only a few modern families send their children for education outside of the village life. Running water is uncommon. They collect water at the rivers and in cisterns for washing, drinking and cooking. A family’s wealth is measured by the livestock they own, including cows and goats. Marriages are almost always arranged by the parents at a young age, and a bride’s dowry is negotiated by the parents in terms of cows and goats and delivered to the groom’s parents on wedding day. Female circumcision is part of the marital ceremony and polygamy is common. The Masai Warrior can take as many wives as he can afford.
Male circumcision is performed in public as a rite of passage on Masai boys between the ages of 15 to 18-years old and everyone drinks beer to celebrate. It is customary for the Masai Moran, a term used for this life stage of a warrior, to live in the bush with their elders for several months, learning tribal customs and competing in tests of endurance, courage and strength including hunting and killing lions.
Every Masai Moran must spear a lion with a knife in the wild as a rite of passage. The first one to stab the lion is bestowed great honor, and the last to get to the lion is considered a coward. The Masai carry a long spear or a dagger, not rifles, and they wear the traditional Masai sarong and cape, drink the blood of cows for supernatural strength and courage and compete in jumping and singing performances to demonstrate their prowess and athleticism.
While this meeting with the warrior was absolutely fascinating, the highlight of my African Safari was a magical hot air balloon flight over the Masai Mara at dawn followed by a decadent champagne breakfast in the wild. The balloon floated low over towers of giraffe, zebra, wildebeest and elephants with all eyes on us. They scattered at the roar of flame firing the balloon forward and upwards.
For the full breadth of experience, it is important to visit several camps in different areas of Africa. Each area features unique topography, varied climates, different animal populations, and an interesting variety of safari camps.
For example, in the Masai Mara, because there is a huge population of lions, you will not find rhino. Rhino is one of the big five, so you definitely want to see rhino! At Lewa Conservancy, there are hundreds of black and white rhinos but less than 25 lions, which is a result of the conservancy effort to preserve the rhino population. In Tsavo National Park, there are many monkeys, baboon and ostrich, but you will not find it easy to spot large herds of elephant crossing the vast plains, for instance, because the topography is hilly with lots of low bushes and trees which makes them hard to spot.
A 60-minute bush plane flight from the Masai Mara is Tsavo National Park, where we checked into the glamorous Finch Hatton’s Camp. Finch Hatton was played by Robert Redford in Out of Africa, and was a real-life character who was the original luxury safari guide back in the 1920s. My tented suite featured a broad outdoor deck with huge lounging pit, and an enormous crystal chandelier hung over my custom upholstered king bed. After our game drive the next morning, I lounged on my deck, drank Tusker beer and cracked open my journal. A fat hippo lumbered out of the bush and dumped himself into the pond with a big splash. Monkeys squabbled with each other and avoided making eye contact with me when I stripped and exhaled under my outdoor shower.
Finch Hatton’s camp has a spa, yoga platform and two pools. The spa featured a hummum and private massage cabanas. We took full advantage of these amenities one rainy morning in place of a game drive. The massage was a great way to relieve the achy muscles and soreness from bumpy rides in the Safari vehicles.
Trekking through the wild on camel or horse is an exciting option for safari guests, and an experience that really appealed to me. However, there is only a limited number of camel and horse available for safari, and if not reserved far enough in advance, one stands a very limited chance of securing a beast for transportation. We requested this too late. Hot tip: As soon as you reserve your safari, opt in to these special safari options so that you don’t miss out.
With COVID-19 looming in the air, travel restrictions continued to evolve daily. During our safari, we learned that travelers transiting through New York would require a negative COVID-19 test. As only travel advisors can do, we arranged to have COVID-19 tests performed by a doctor on a dirt airstrip in the middle of Kenya. Results all came in within 48-hours via email and we were all negative. This, of course was our expectation, because hand sanitizer was distributed like candy at a parade, and masks were required 100 percent of the time. We travelled in a bubble and all our domestic flights and transportation were private. The private experiences may cost travelers more money, but we found that the added assurance allowed us to travel safe and live well.
Our Micato Safari experience was punctuated by a final day spent in Nairobi visiting America Share, the philanthropic arm of Micato Safaris. For every safari sold, Micato Safaris puts one child through school for a year. It is through Micato Safaris and some generous safari guests that a well was built in the middle of a slum neighborhood, followed by a library, a computer lab, a basketball and soccer court, and now a work program for young girls.
Travelling with Micato Safaris will spoil a person. You never have to touch your luggage, as they have porters for such mundane chores. They provide binoculars, hand sanitizer, masks, water bottles, blankets and phone chargers in the Safari vehicles. As you collect trinkets and souvenirs along the journey, you don’t have to worry about lugging your treasures home; Micato Safaris will pack and ship them home for you.
I only realized how spoiled I was when, upon returning from my safari, the 4:00 hour rolled around, and I asked my baffled husband what he was serving for sundowners. I was disappointed that there was no gift left on my pillow when I turned in for the night, and I had to do my own laundry for the first time in two weeks. At least I can relive my experience each time I share my stories, offer my recommendations and plan African safaris for my clients.
Lisa Spiller is a travel advisor in Naples, Florida who provides travel services to many SaddleBrooke residents. She is also an avid SaddleBrooke visitor. Both her parents, Karen and Gordon Wendlandt are 24-year residents of SaddleBrooke. Send Lisa an email at lisa@preferrednaples.com.