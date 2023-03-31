I’ve seen the winters pass my front door,
I have known them well, for I live alone
in my shelter by the sea.
Time has ceased to press down on me
as in my other life
and the blending of memories is nice.
But the times come more frequently now,
times of wistful thoughts of the past,
does every man have regrets?
I don’t know just how we parted
or the idea of Alaska started
but the part and start coincided.
Now I wonder just where you might be
as I gaze across the Bering Sea
and pause to think if you think of me.
I’ve seen the winters pass my front door
I have known them well, for I live alone
in my shelter by the sea.