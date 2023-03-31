I’ve seen the winters pass my front door,

I have known them well, for I live alone

in my shelter by the sea.

Time has ceased to press down on me

as in my other life

and the blending of memories is nice.

But the times come more frequently now,

times of wistful thoughts of the past,

does every man have regrets?

I don’t know just how we parted

or the idea of Alaska started

but the part and start coincided.

Now I wonder just where you might be

as I gaze across the Bering Sea

and pause to think if you think of me.

I’ve seen the winters pass my front door

I have known them well, for I live alone

in my shelter by the sea.