Last night I overheard my son in prayer.

“Dear Jesus, tell me if I can go to Heaven if I am a Methodist instead of a Roman Catholic? Tell me if I am a Buddhist may I still get to Heaven? What about the Muslims that follow their religion and do unto others as You preached??”

Jesus smiled, but before He could answer, my son kept right on.

“And, what about the Native Americans who never saw your face, but protected earth, cherished nature, followed a family structure, and cared about the afflicted in their tribe?”

Jesus took a deep breath and responded, “There are many paths to the top of the mountain. I have said this before. This is one translation of the bible that came out just about the way I said it at the time.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Jesus continued, “I have visited peoples around the known world. I visited peoples in what is now known as the Americas, and the Eskimo peoples around the upper rims of Canada and Alaska. I have visited all Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

All peoples of all the world have seen me in one form or another. You have great concern for the souls of many good people who do not belong to the same church.

Rest assured that the good done by man or woman does not go unnoticed. Remember that there are many paths to the top of the mountain.”

My son unfolded his hands, got into bed and slept peacefully.