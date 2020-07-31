As my readers know, I work in travel (well, perhaps right now I am on a temporary furlough). However, whenever possible, I put lots of attention into choosing very specific, very unique (and many times) very luxurious hotels. Luxury is a word which can vary for people depending on what they may be looking for. I can’t emphasize how much I love hotels and spend time seeking out new and different ones for me and my clients. Many times when working with clients, the need for hotels arises and a client might say, “Oh just any hotel, we really won’t be in the room much!” It is when I hear that I almost cringe! For me a hotel is a haven and I want to enjoy it thoroughly from the moment I arrive with each minute there making me feel special, happy and content.
What are the criteria that I look for in a hotel? First, I want a perfect location–something usually on the smaller size. Next, a lovely spacious room where one can eat a beautiful breakfast. The perfect location can perhaps be an historic building, well-appointed bathroom featuring beautiful décor and of course, perfect service!
Here, I want to share with you some of my most memorable hotels from various travels and why the memories are so indelibly carved in my mind. Let’s start with Ashford Castle near Cong, Ireland (the place where John Wayne shot The Quiet Man). The Irish countryside is gorgeous and suddenly out of nowhere, our driver started up a long road and in the distance we saw a majestic castle on manicured acres. We passed a small lake, and walking paths. When we arrived, there was a greeter waiting for us. Upon entering our room, an assistant asked what drinks we wanted and soon came back with them (bringing a special kind of gin called Dingle), lit the fireplace, set out a plate of petit fours and we sat in two cozy chairs thinking we were royalty. Thus our amazing time in Ashford Castle began.
The next morning, breakfast was something out of the beyond. The dining room was so stately with chandeliers, fireplaces, beautifully set tables, menus, servers, amazing areas for buffet and carving station for roasted pork. The crispness and the freshness of food stays in my mind, as does all of the glassware, cutlery and linen! Upon return to the hotel in the evening, drinks in an old bar followed by dinner was special followed by Irish whiskey in piano lounge with Irish songs. If you are Irish, tears come to your eyes!
In India, we chose the Oberoi Hotels. Each hotel there is different. As you leave the main cities, their hotels are built as if you are in a palace of a maharaja,or extraordinarily rich rulers of olden days. Their service ethic is extraordinary, their uniforms are perfection and worn as if they are royalty. There is nothing they don’t do for you. Of course their facilities are of the highest caliber. There are not words to describe the experience of staying in four different hotels.
But perhaps our stay in Oberoi Rajvilas Luxury Tent in Jaipur, was the most special. This hotel was created in many acres of gardens at city edge, making it a garden of tranquility and serenity out of the busy city center. And when they found out it was my birthday, they made the day the most memorable of my recent life!
Continuing to Yucatan, Mexico, there are five different hotels known as “sisal haciendas.” These were working haciendas in the 19th century involved in the production of sisal (considered green gold) which was shipped around the world, making the owners exceedingly rich. They were self-contained complexes the middle of the dense Yucatan jungle.
Today, they are five star hotels and all are in close proximity to Maya ruins. I have stayed in all of them, each one so different. One of my favorites is Hacienda Uayamon, with a great Romanesque pool and outdoor area for drinks. All offer spa possibilities, many with outdoor treatment areas by Maya women. Eating dinner there is on covered porticos with balmy breezes. When you return to your room, it is ready with many flower decorations and candles. Sisal haciendas are so awesome!
