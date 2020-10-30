Several months back, I wrote an article on my love of hotels, usually those that are in the five-star category (like Ashford Castle in Ireland, Oberoi Hotels in India, and sisal hotels in the Yucatan). Here I am continuing hotels that I have had the pleasure of staying in. All of which are unusual and unforgettable—but for different reasons— primarily, their physical terrain and remoteness. For me, hotels are key in turning a trip from ordinary to extraordinary!
Let’s start with Morocco. Morocco is a fascinating destination, and on this trip, we focused on Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh and the Sahara Desert area. There are many opulent hotel options in those cities. But we chose to stay in “riads,” which are old palaces owned by wealthy Moors from centuries back and today have been turned into small boutique hotels for visitors. But such places do not exist on the Sahara Desert and our amazing option was a tent in a tent compound.
Getting there was part of the experience! We left Fez in the morning and headed out to the Atlas Mountains, a prominent geographical feature in Morocco, with a series of ranges which divide the Atlantic from the Mediterranean and separate the Sahara Desert from the coastal area. Along the way, we stopped in a town almost like a little Swiss village, and then moved on to the desert where we met up with a Bedouin driver with a four-wheel vehicle to take us out to the dunes.
Out of nowhere, with wind blowing fiercely, we met our waiting camels with a Bedouin who guided us in his bare feet over the sand. The wind blew sand stinging any part of our faces not covered by our scarves and glasses. Finally, we came upon our tent area. They guided us to our tent, and I was filled with curiosity about what we would find… a good bed, rugs covering the dirt floor, a running toilet and shower. While it was not palatial, it was more than adequate. Soon, they were beckoning us to a larger tent for some wine, tagine (national dish) and couscous.
The most spectacular part of all was the sunset over the Sahara Desert. Seeing it, we felt overwhelmed. And if this was not enough, the sunrise was also spectacular!! Our hosts set up a table on a small sand dune, with delicious food. We drank coffee while the sun rose and marveled at our experience.
From the Sahara Desert in Morocco to the Atacama Desert in Chile, we found ourselves in another very remote area. The Atacama Desert is in the northern part of Chile. This desert is 6,000 feet above sea level and is known as the driest, non-polar desert in the world, with exceptional skies and 330 clear nights. Hence, there is a major focus on astronomy here, attracting international stargazers from around the world.
Getting to the Atacama requires some time and effort. You start off with a flight from Santiago up to Calama, well known for the largest open pit copper mine in the world. From Calama, you need to get a ride down to the tiny dusty town of San Pedro, which is about 1.5 hours from the airport. Once there, you can check into one of many different types of hotels, ranging from hostels (this area really attracts youthful travelers) to higher end all-inclusive hotels.
Our choice was the Alto Atacama, set outside of town, via bouncy dirt roads. It provided everything you could desire in this remote area, including some wonderful food that was served three times a day, including good Chilean wines. A key factor for the hotel is the type of activities they offer clients. Upon arrival, you meet with a tour planner to choose everything you want to do in the time you have. Activities are somewhat rugged and are usually scheduled early in the morning and late into the night.
Activities include breakfast in the geyser area on a back of a van, and happy hour drinks/snacks on the salt flats watching the setting sun. No matter what you choose, you will see a part of the world that you never imagined. What makes this hotel special is not the physical facility, but their attention to their guests (always in very small groups), ensuring that their experience is exceptional.
