These lovely SaddleBrooke ladies danced to beautiful Hawaiian music while unit 15 had the pleasure of being up close to see the graceful hand movements to the words. We were entertained for over ½ hour. The experience gave over 30 residents in attendance a much-needed summer boost. We enjoyed the pleasant atmosphere and misters of HOA 2’s south patio. The drinks and food tasted even better because of the ambience, as many of us have not seen each other during the hot summer days of not getting out and about as frequently.
If interested in having a performance for your group, or learning hula, contact Glenda Fredricks at zydecoprincess@gmail.com or phone 520-981-1759.