What do Christmas Stockings, Peacocks, Samplers, Christmas Ornaments, Thomas Kincade and Poinsettias all have in common? All are needle arts projects currently in process in the regular get togethers of the Needle Arts Group. Some are counted cross stitch, some needlepoint, some embroidery.
Needle Arts meets every Monday and every Saturday in Room 4 of the Craft Center from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each person works on their own individual projects. There are no dues. Some supplies are available from donated items, but generally each person brings their own ideas and supplies. Everyone is happy to dispense advice, support or to share tips. There is plenty of camaraderie and kibitzing. Some members come every Monday and Saturday, some come occasionally, or once per week. Please feel free to visit and/or to join us.
For more information, please call Judy Hans at (520) 818-3285