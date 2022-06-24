What’s an Art Salon? No, it’s not a place to get an “artful” haircut! It’s a place where like-minded artists come together in a friendly environment to bond, network and learn from one another. Sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (SBFAG), the first meeting of the new Art Salon is Wednesday, September 21, from 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Topaz Room in the Arts and Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse.

The Salon is open to ALL SaddleBrooke residents; there is no charge, and refreshments will be served. Meetings will be held the third Wednesday of each month from September through June; the group may also enjoy offsite field trips during this timeframe.

Art Salons were first established in France during the 17th century. They focused on promoting culture and innovation in the fine arts. Small groups gathered in artists’ homes or studios to discuss, challenge, and inspire. More importantly, they built a sense of community. After all, working on a painting, sculpture or other art form can be lonely! No reservations are needed to participate in the SBFAG Art Salon. Simply come with an open mind and willingness to share.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Presenters from inside and outside of SaddleBrooke will use videos, readings, books, art samples and more to engage you in a lively discussion. The roster of monthly presenters is available on our website; other questions can be directed via email to Dona Ferry at soulerpower92@gmail.com.

SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild members are welcome to convene in the Topaz Room from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. for the monthly “Non-Critique” session, then stay for the Art Salon. Non-Critique sessions are a long-standing tradition of displaying one’s work and receiving helpful feedback by other artists. Annual membership in SBFAG is only $25; please visit our website online at saddlebrookefinearts.org for more information.