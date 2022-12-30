The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides a wide range of enjoyable classes to build or enhance the skills of artists at all levels of experience. Classes are held in the Topaz Room at the Arts and Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club; they’re open to SaddleBrooke residents and guests! Register now for classes starting in January and February by visiting the Guild’s new website, online at saddlebrookefinearts.org.

Beginning Watercolor by Karen Brungardt

Tuesdays, January 3 through February 7 (except January 17), from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn the basics of watercolor painting—using brushes and other supplies, choosing colors and blending pigments, designing and composing, and more. You’ll have several finished pieces at the end of this series. Ideal for beginners and those who want to return to this medium after a long hiatus.

Beginning Drawing by Laurie Brussel

Tuesdays, January 10 through February 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn to shift from your usual analytical processing (left-brain mode) to a more creative way of thinking and seeing (right-brand mode). Perfect for beginners and for more experienced artists who want to build confidence and deepen their artistic perceptions.

Butterflies on Rice Paper by Robbie Summers

Wednesday, January 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Butterflies make such colorful and exciting paintings. In this class, you’ll transfer an image onto rice paper before applying watercolors. Then we’ll mat and frame the art so it’s ready to hang.

Portrait Drawing in Correct Proportions by Linda Nagy.

Wednesday, February 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Begin with easy guidelines and transform a simple oval shape into an interesting and believable face sketch. This class is for those who never attempted to draw a portrait--or for experienced artists who want to better draw faces with correct proportions.

Beginning Oils by Karen Gille.

Thursdays, February 2 through March 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Have fun and learn a solid foundation for discovering the beauty of oil painting. Learn about supplies, mixing colors, composition and so much more. Enjoy individual attention in a relaxed environment while you create several paintings. This is a toxic free work space using water-mixable oil paints.

Mat Cutting by Wayne Ufford

Thursday, February 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Discuss the process of cutting mats, watch a demonstration, then use the cutting equipment. All materials provided.

Beginning Scratchboard by Robbie Summers

Wednesday, February 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Create a black-and-white drawing of your favorite scene (your photograph or instructors) using special papers and scratchers. No drawing skills required.

Beginning Drawing 2 by Laurie Brussel

Tuesdays, February 14 to March 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Even if you’re a painter, you can’t get enough practice drawing! Learn about composition, shading, shape, line and drapery. Also explore the medium of pen and ink. This class is for students who took Beginning Drawing 1 or experienced drawers who want to strengthen their “seeing” skills.

Aboriginal Art by Robbie Summers

Wednesday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn about the history of aboriginal art, then create your own using dots of acrylics.

Developing the Painting: Watercolor 2 by Karen Brungardt

Thursdays, February 23 to March 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Concentrate on applying watercolor skills to develop paintings using various techniques, compositions, design elements and more. You’ll complete a painting every week. This class builds on skills from Beginning Watercolor; it can also be taken as a standalone class.

And don’t forget—Pastel Mentoring sessions with Delys Nast will continue once a month starting Tuesday, January 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a support group for those who have taken pastel classes from Delys; no registration is needed but a supply fee of $10 per session is paid on arrival.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.