The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides a wide range of classes to build or enhance the skills of artists at all levels of experience. Classes are held in the Topaz Room at the MountainView Clubhouse. Learn more about instructors, techniques, fees and material costs (if applicable) by visiting the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org. All SaddleBrooke residents and members of the public are invited to attend.
Here are the classes during or starting in January:
Beginning Drawing by Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays, January 11 through February 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Anyone can draw! This class is ideal for those who’ve always been afraid to take a beginner drawing class… and for more experienced artists who want to build confidence and deepen their artistic perceptions.
Pastel Portraits from Photos: Creating a Keepsake, Not a Glamour Shot by Delys Nast
Tuesday, January 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Transform an image into a painting by blending beautiful, soft textured pastels that add warmth, highlights or unexpected splashes of color that photos simply cannot capture.
Collage by Deb Kress
Wednesday, January 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Make your own papers and learn about methods to adhere them together in colorful and creative ways.
Beginning Watercolor by Karen Brungardt
Thursdays, January 13 through February 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
You’ll learn from the ground up how to use various brushes, pigments, paper and subjects… all in the wonderful and versatile medium of watercolor.
Matting for The Fine Arts Show by Wayne Ufford
Wednesday, January 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Learn how to show off your art with the perfect mat preparation.
Prayer Flags by Deb Kress
Wednesday, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Make your own flag collection to blow in the wind to spread goodwill, compassion, strength and more.
Introduction to Alcohol Inks by Karen Brungardt
Saturday, January 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Discover how to use vibrant colors to create eye-catching paintings, cards, abstracts and other fun projects.
Beginning Oils by Karen Gille
Thursday, January 27 to Thursday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Have fun and paint with non-toxic, water-mixable oils! Apply the basics like color wheel, mixing, composition and more to complete several objectives in class.
Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members enjoy a discount on classes. Space is limited, so register online now at saddlebrookefinearts.org.