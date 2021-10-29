NONIA, The Newfoundland Outport Pursing and Industrial Association, is a nonprofit cottage industry of over 150 knitters and weavers, who work at home, selling knitted and woven goods through the NONIA retail shop in St. Johns, Newfoundland as well as online. They have been at it for 100-years: mothers and daughters, grandmas and greats. Their knitted goods are coveted possessions for Newfoundlanders and for many others “from away”. They also have an interesting history.
In the early 20th century, there were about 1,300 small coastal towns in Newfoundland. Often the only source of income was fishing, a seasonal activity; consequently, the people in these towns could not afford medical services. They had none. In 1920, Lady Constance Harris formed the Outport Nursing Committee and put out a call out to women across the province to make knitted goods to support public health nurses for the outports. The completed pieces were sold through NONIA to pay the nurses’ salaries and the knitters were paid for their labor. For many of the early women, this was the first time they had ever earned any money on their own.
In 1934, the government took over the cost of health care, but by then the knitted hats and mittens and sweaters had become so sought after for their quality and design that the “manufacture” of knitted goods became a cottage industry supporting rural families of outport towns. To become accepted by NONIA, a knitter must send in a swatch with her application. T hen, NONIA sends wool and patterns to the knitter, paying her upon receipt of the finished goods. In this way, NONIA maintains the quality of the product, the knitters enjoy their craft and receive a much-needed income.
As you might guess, the yarn supplied by NONIA to the knitters is wool. From it the knitters produce wool sweaters, wool mittens, wool hats, wool scarves and wool shawls. Many of the patterns were designed by knitters themselves and a few bear their names, like the Jan Sweater. Annie Lane, who lived in Salvage, Newfoundland, created a lace pattern now called Salvage Lace. Annie knitted for NONIA for over 60-years. Many of the creations are multicolored with typical designs like snowflakes, vines, houses, and geometric color work, including sweaters with circular yokes. Two iconic NONIA designs include the caribou and Atlantic puffins. Recently, there has been a revival of Trigger mittens, used for hunting, fishing and outdoor work in winter. Trigger mittens are knit with the thumb and forefinger knitted separately like a glove with the other three fingers encased in a mitten. They provide more dexterity than a mitten and more warmth than a glove.
All this background information brings us to the recent centennial celebration of NONIA, held on Monday, September 27. The government of Newfoundland mounted an exhibition in St. John’s and unveiled a bronze statue in honor of the knitters. It depicts a child holding a ball of yarn while her grandmother, seated in a rocking chair, is knitting from it. A ball of real yarn and an actual piece of knitting were used to make the bronze cast for the statue. Celebrated artist, Morgan Macdonald, was commissioned to create this wonderful tribute to Newfoundland’s knitters.
