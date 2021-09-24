The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is having a lot of fun teaching our Art and Wine Events and our guests are, too! If you’ve missed out on the last one, you can signup for our upcoming Art and Wine event, which will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The theme will be a Holiday painting for the season. As always, you’ll have wine and/or water to sip and a Sack Supper to enjoy while socializing before the painting fun starts. Your instructor will be Karen Brungardt and she will have lots of happy helpers to work with you during the evening. You don’t want to miss this one!
All the profits from this event will be donated and we are in the process of choosing a worthy recipient at this time. Profits from the event held on Wednesday, September 15 were donated to the SaddleBrooke Senior Village! We painted the pumpkins and moon for the September event and the November one will be equally as fun to do and have for yourself!
For registration forms and information, go to www.saddlebrookefinearts.org and click on our Outreach button on the main page or go to the Classes page and scroll to the bottom for the link for the registration form.