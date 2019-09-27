Community Circle Players’ auditions for the spring dinner theatre treat will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in MountainView Ballroom West on Monday and Tuesday, November 18 and 19. Yes, CCP is preparing for the political satire, “THE OUTSIDER,” by Paul Slade Smith, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. its March production, while at the same time rehearsing its Fall show. To discover more about Playscripts Inc., you can visit www.playscripts.com.
Do not let inexperience hold you back from auditioning, because an actor completely new to the stage played a prominent role in last year’s spring production. Tim Morsani will be directing the Community Circle Players’ comedy and is eager for a good turnout at the November reading-from-the-script auditions. If you wish to see the script in advance, please contact him at morsanitim@wbhsi.net, or (520) 954-4542. You can also contact the Producer, at fredlowy@wbhsi.net for additional information.
Well written and very funny, the show is perfect for an election year with (four male and three female) interesting, challenging characters. “THE OUTSIDER” will be presented in a dinner theatre format with the action taking place right in the middle of the audience. The spring performances of THE OUTSIDER will be held March Sunday, March 8 through Wednesday, March 11, in the HOA1 Vistas and Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15 in the HOA-2 Ballroom.