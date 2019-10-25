One of the most anticipated events of the Christmas season for the women of Community Church at SadddleBrooke their friends and neighbors in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and surrounding communities has been the Advent Celebration hosted by Women’s Ministry. This special program has become an annual tradition for many women for the past 15 years.
This year’s program will be presented on Friday, December 6, at 11 a.m. For the first time the venue for this Advent celebration and luncheon will be the beautiful new Sol Ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch.
We never tire of the music of the Christmas season. It lifts our spirits and reminds us of that most precious gift—the Christ Child. In this year’s production the Celebration Singers of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke led by Music Director Ron Aeschliman, will present O Holy Night a musical cantata filled with classic hymns as well as stirring new songs from Chris Tomlin, Geron Davis, Sue C. Smith and Russell Mauldin. The cantata will offer a split tract arrangement of audio, video and narration. Those who have heard this production call it “breathtaking”.
Awestruck is the reaction of an audience when they hear the first notes from tiny vocalist Aliyah Douglas. Aliyah has been a favorite of those who have attended past Advent Celebrations and are excited to learn of her return. If you have yet to hear this fifteen-year-old phenom, winner of numerous competitions including the prestigious New York Lyric Opera Vocal competition, will be amazed with her vocal range and musical presentation.
The gifted Chef Jose Salis of the SaddleBrooke Ranch Grill and Brewery will prepare a delicious plated lunch. If you require a vegan, vegetarian or gluten free dish, please note this at the time you make your reservations.
This is always a sold-out event. You are encouraged to make your reservations early. Reservations are available online at: https//:www.ccsb.us/events-1. Should you wish to be seated with your friends you will have an opportunity to list the names of those ladies on the on-line registration form. All tickets for you and those seated with you must be paid for at the time reservations are made. Cost for the event, including lunch, is $26 and is payable by credit card or PayPal.
CCSB is an all-denominational group of Christian believers meeting at the DesertView Theatre in SaddleBrooke. We invite you to join us every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.