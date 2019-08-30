Okay, I’ll admit it; I have to confess to being a warehouse shopper. There’s nothing like picking up a five pound bag of coffee; a 16 roll pack of paper towels; two pounds of trail mix or a shrink wrapped package of eight sirloin strips. Maybe it just because I like wandering the aisles, or maybe it’s just that I look for reasons to get out of the ‘compound’ every now and again, but I do enjoy my regular trips to Costco.
Needless to say I never step inside that vast building on Thornydale near Orange Grove without spending at least ten minutes in the wine department. Even when my cooler is full and I have no intention of picking up any bottles it’s good to see if there are any new gems in the bins. Shopping for wine at Costco can be a rewarding, if not occasionally a frustrating experience. There are great deals to be had, but with the high turnover, specific wines do come and go and it’s not unusual to return for a new favorite only to find it gone.
As a frequent wine shopper at Costco and a member of the wine industry I would like to share with you a few tips and tricks on tweaking your wine buying experience at this warehouse store.
First, it’s important to understand the business model. Costco makes a significant portion of their profit from the membership fees. In essence you are paying the retail markup in advance. That’s why it doesn’t make sense to pay for an annual membership if you only shop there a few times a year. With this structure Costco, and other warehouse companies, can afford to offer lower prices on the products that they sell. With smaller margins on goods and services this allows you to pick up bargains on some items. Also, as a huge corporation with a centralized buying system Costco can leverage this size by making their wholesale purchases in large quantities and time the market in order to get the best pricing. As a result you can pick up some bottles of wine at 15 to 40 percent below regular retail prices.
Number two: When you enter the wine department you’ll find what is considered the ‘fine wines’ in the wooden bins; usually priced at over $15.00, and wines that are on the pallets tend to be in the $10 or less range. Sadly, our area Costco stores have reduced their fine wine floor space in favor of additional value wines and more beer. This is a great loss as I find some of the highest QPR (quality price ratio) wines are found in the higher price points. That being said, there are some great everyday wines on the floor including their own Kirkland brands.
Thirdly, you should pay attention to the price cards, especially in the fine wine section. These cards will provide detailed information as to the flavor profile of the wine and recent wine scores for this product. Pay attention to the vintage year on these scores as they may not be the actual vintage in the bins, although on occasion you may find older bottles if you are willing to dig down to the bottom of the boxes. Price cards with an asterisk * on the upper right corner are products that are discontinued at the store and will probably not be restocked. Also, if the price ends in a .97 these items are discounted, reduced for quicker sales – these can be great values.
Fourth, take advantage of the store’s wine advisor. There should be one in each of the Tucson area’s three stores. They are familiar with what is on the floor and can direct you to wines which fit your tastes and are within your price point. They have no incentive to direct you to a particular label or product so their advice is purely for your benefit. They may not be able to tell you what wines are coming in or if your particular favorites will return, but there’s no harm in asking. These individuals are a great resource so benefit from their knowledge.
Finally, and this is a recurring theme, use the lower pricing structure to spend a little more than normal. An extra five to ten dollars a bottle will usually yield a much higher quality wine with good balance and more complexity. I recently came across a Bodegas Borsao, Tres Picos Garnacha from Campo de Borja Spain. It’s a killer red for only $13.99.
Your September wine challenge if you choose to accept it, harkens from France and is known as a white Bordeaux blend. Many of you are familiar with the Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon based red Bordeaux, but this region is also known for creating exceptional white wines. White Bordeaux is typically Sauvignon Blanc & Sémillon based, although five other grapes are permitted. While produced throughout the region of Bordeaux, the area of Graves is best known for its whites. Additionally, solid, value priced white Bordeaux can be picked up from the Entre-Deux-Mers.
This type of blend is not confined to France and a number of wineries in the States also produce wines in a white Bordeaux style as well. One fine example is DeLille Cellars Chaleur Blanc, which is a 70% Sauvignon Blanc & 30% Sémillon blend made from grapes grown in Columbia Valley, WA. Notes of citrus and stone fruits abound in this bright, mineral driven wine. It just might be found at, you guessed it, Costco, for $14.99 while available. If you’re looking for a white blend from Bordeaux I would suggest Chateau Doisy Daene Blanc ($35.00), which is routinely available at Total wine.
So next time you’re at Costco avoid the crowds hoovering up the food samples and spend a little time bargain shopping in the Wine Department. Your palate and wallet will thank you.
Tom Oetinger holds an advanced certification in wine & spirits from the WSET in London, England. He is available to assist you with your wine events or answer your wine questions at tjo1913@gmail.com