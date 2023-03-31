With a record-breaking 270 attendees, this year’s Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling Gala was a huge success! Great energy floated around the ballroom as people socialized and bid on silent auction items or signed up for fixed-price events. The live auction bidding was VERY spirited! A special thank you to all who attended, bought and bid, made monetary contributions, or donated their talents to the silent, live, or fixed-price auction. A big thanks to all who helped coordinate and execute this wonderful event.

Several fixed-price events will be held later this year. So, if you weren’t able to attend the Gala or didn’t have a chance to sign up for events you wanted to attend, many are still available. To view events and purchase, tickets, visit our website at oracleschoolsfoundation.com/fixedprice. Examples of what’s available include, on Saturday, May 6, the chance to taste four superb rum libations and enjoy sweet and savory dishes paired with each rum selection. This promises to be a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon, learning about the history of rum and the REAL pirates of the Caribbean as you sip and savor.

Also, on Friday, October 6, J.D. Loveland will perform at a house concert. J.D. is known for his storytelling, and his performance will include original compositions to classical hits covering Folk, Bluegrass, Blues, Country, and Gospel. He won his first talent contest at age 13 and really knows his music! Enjoy the entertainment as you savor gourmet hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages in a beautiful setting.

Then, on Friday, October 20, Randall Dighton will entertain guests at a house concert with socializing over delicious appetizers and drinks. He has a beautiful voice and will be singing a broad selection of tunes, including Broadway show tunes, Celtic ballads, and some original/creative “Arizona” renditions of popular songs. Since it will be close to Halloween, Randall will entertain you with his special collection of original Halloween carols, including “I Left My Heart in Transylvania”.

Another “not to miss” event is a tequila-tasting party on Wednesday, November 8. Not only will you learn more about tequila, but you will taste different categories of tequila and savor some tequila-enhancing appetizers. You can even take home a souvenir tasting glass!

If you are into star gazing, sign up for Starry, Starry Night on Monday, November 6. Enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine or beer, then listen to Terry Joyce entertain you with a short preview of the stars and constellations. You will be amazed by what you can see!

A few other fixed-price opportunities include a bread-making class, a “Spooktacular” Halloween party, a Birds and Brunch event at Catalina State Park, a fly fishing class in SaddleBrooke, and an introductory Mahjong class.

Please note that if an item shows “Out of Stock” it was sold out and is not available for purchase. Once again, thank you for supporting the Foundation and the students we serve!