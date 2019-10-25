Since all my articles this Fall have been tied to the theme of “School Days,” what better time to remind you all of what it felt like to be a student performing in a play or musical. For many of us, the first time we were on a stage in front of an audience was an elementary school production. Parents would be vying for just the right seat in the gym bleachers or auditorium, so that they could capture on film their child’s spotlight moment. Whether you were the star of the show or shepherd number three, the thrill of being on stage was universal. I don’t want to sound like I’m boasting, but I did get to play a fir tree in my second grade Christmas play. I played that fir tree role with all of the gusto that I had, even though little movement or lines were required. I can still remember the teacher organizing and leading the class through the process of putting on a show.
After all these years, I still feel the excitement of being on stage and performing in front of an audience. All of us in SaddleBrooke Singers love to sing and bring the holiday music to life for you each season. In the same way a teacher gets the class “performance ready” for concerts and plays, the SaddleBrooke Singers’ director Tanya Elias leads us through each rehearsal to prepare for show time. She always arranges a delightful assortment of holiday numbers, with both the chorus and audience in mind. With this being Tanya’s eighth show as director of our group, she is really tuned in to what a SaddleBrooke audience will enjoy, including a mix of traditional and contemporary pieces.
Let me give you an idea of the wide array of songs you will hear performed by the chorus and musicians in our December show. I think you’ll see there is a musical genre to meet everyone’s taste. Some of the better-known holiday classics include “Little Saint Nick,” “Santa Baby,” “Silent Night,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song”. You will also hear some unique renditions of “We’ll Have A Ragtime Holiday,” “Christmas Shopping Blues,” “Santa’s Crazy Reindeer,” “Jazzy Jingle Bells,” “Zat You, Santa Claus” and “The Twelve Days of a Regifted Christmas.” If these selections don’t sound familiar, don’t worry, you’ll love the lively addition these numbers bring to the show. There are also moving numbers including “Who’s That Baby,” “The Snow Carol,” “Hanukkah Days,” “Ring the Bells” and “The Best Gift of All.”
The SaddleBrooke Singers hope to see you all at our December concert: “HOLIDAY PORTRAITS.” The show will be held on Sunday, December 8, at 4:00 p.m. in the Desert View Performing Arts Center. Purchase your tickets now or you’ll miss out on the great assortment of seasonal songs that we’ve got in store for you!! In addition, this year we are welcoming some local student guests who will be taking part in our program. Please ring in the holiday season with the SaddleBrooke Singers at Desert View Theatre on Sunday, December 8. The SaddleBrooke Singers Organization is comprised of SaddleBrooke residents and has been presenting programs to the community for 25 years. For more information about the SB Singers, please contact Jay Hansen by phone, at (520) 271-8542.