Like many organizations, the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild has seen challenging times this year. “We’re still hanging in there and having Zoom meetings and discussions. The Guild is still offering Open Studio times in the Topaz room for Guild members with masks and safety protocols in place,” explained Karen Brungardt, Guild president.
“And after considerable postponement due to the pandemic, we were finally able to collect and judge the entries for our “One Image, No Limits” contest in November,” she added.
The contest began with photo submissions from several guild members. Brungardt and Guild Vice President selected “Green Door” by Jim Morris as the contest image. This iconic image was shot in a Tucson barrio neighborhood.
Next, interested Guild members participated in the contest by interpreting that photo in any medium they desired using any concept, as long as they used components of the photo in completed entry. Judge Laurie Brussel noted she had a difficult time choosing the artwork for the awards, because all the work was so good. “Overall, each one has its own creative quality,” she said.
Entries were judged in two categories: beginners and intermediate/advanced to give all Guild members an opportunity to enter. Awards were presented to the top finishers. All the entries and the photo that served as the inspiration for these creations are on display in the Road Runner gallery at SaddleBrooke One. Many are available for sale.
Intermediate/Advanced Awards
- Best of show—Karen Brungardt for “Only shadows remember days of glory”
- Award of excellence—Suzanne Brubaker for '”Puerto al Restaurante” and Pat Parkinson for “Out the door”
- Award of merit—Fran Dorr for “The door”
- Most creative approach—Marsha Bellsy for “It’s in the lyrics”
Beginner Awards
- Best of show—Leslie Farber for “You’re late”
- Award of excellence—PJ Cathey for “Opening the future”
- Most creative approach—Calvin Saulsbury for “Welcome home”
For more information about the Guild, visit their website at Saddlebrookefinearts.org.