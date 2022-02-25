Doug Stewart will be sharing his experiences with firewalking when he did 12 walks in the late 1990's. Doug brings his science, engineering, college teaching, and metaphysical perspectives to bear on this amazing experience. Did he burn? How can this be explained? But more importantly, what did he learn? Did he change his outlook on life? And what happened in the last 20+ years that came from this experience?
According to Wikipedia, Firewalking is the act of walking barefoot over a bed of hot embers or stones. It has been practiced by many people and cultures in all parts of the world, with the earliest known reference dating back to Iron Age India 1200 BC. It is often used as a rite of passage, a test of and building an individual's strength, courage, empowerment, or in religion, a test of one's faith.
He also used this experience to drive his professional speaking engagements through National Speakers Association (NSA.)
