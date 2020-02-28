There are many options for those who would like to explore Antarctica…the frozen continent at the southernmost tip of the world, filled with animal life and adventure. Many of the various trips today combine superb adventure with luxurious travel.
The first decision you need to make is how long you want to go for. On average, trips can be eight to 18 days depending on what you choose to do. Some of the down time on a trip is due to the need to sail from Ushuaia, Argentina (the southernmost tip of Argentina) to Antarctic through Drake Passage. This takes about two days down and two days back. For some people, eager to get down to Antarctic, there are options where you can fly down from Punta Arenas, Chile to eliminate some days. But getting there, you need to get to Santiago and/or Buenos Aires and then catch a flight from there to Punta Arenas. One must not underestimate the time of travel involved going to this destination!
After choosing how long you want to spend on the trip, you can zero in on a specific itinerary. The simplest of itineraries takes you roundtrip from Ushuaia to Antarctic. Longer itineraries will include a variety of islands to the east of Argentina such as West Point Island, Stanley in the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and Elephant Island. But in most cases, itineraries will include about four days exploring Antarctic. Most all itineraries are done through our winter months of December, January and February. While many people cannot imagine going to such a cold landscape, these trips are extremely popular and on many bucket lists! Therefore, booking at least one year in advance is mandatory.
Now, what about some highlights. Starting with sailing across Drake Passage, an open stretch of water where cold polar water flows northward and warmer equatorial water moves southward attracting multitudes of seabirds, can be a bit dicey. That means in the worst of times, very rough waters. But still you must be on deck with cameras ready. Upon arriving in the Antarctic Peninsula, you will set out to explore multiple islands. There is great flexibility in the itinerary to take advantage of favorable ice and weather conditions, permitting your leader and captain to determine the best course for seeing wildlife.
Every trip has a team of top-quality expedition leaders plus a naturalist who share their expert knowledge of the region’s unique wildlife, history, ecology and geology, helping you maximize this once in a lifetime adventure. Using zodiacs is essential to explore islands and be greeted by the locals: penguins of every species imaginable. But there is much more than penguins… seals basking in the sunlight, birds such as snow petrels and pintado petrels and many others whose names will be new to those who are not true birders, and whales surrounding your zodiac. You will make many landings and hear about the history of previous explorers from Europe who came as early as 1873. Majestic scenery abounds as you view calving glaciers and a collapsed volcano. You will likely visit a British listening station set up on Goudier Island in World War II. And you may visit a Ukrainian Research Station on Galindez Island where you can tour the museum or stop in their lounge for a drink (so far from home).
As the days end from trekking and zodiacs, you are now back on the boat. Here, you can be treated to the luxury you deserve— bathrooms with marble tubs and showers, help from your butler (if you choose Silversea), flat screen TV, gourmet dinners and maybe cognac and cigars at the end! So much to consider on this trip of a lifetime. Let me help you make the right selection.
Linda Stack owns Travelinda and can be reached at llstack9597@gmail.com.