Community Circle Players are already preparing for its March production, while also rehearsing its November show. Auditions for CCP’s second dinner theatre treat, the political satire, THE OUTSIDER, by Paul Slade Smith, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com), will take place from 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, November 18 and 19, in MountainView Ballroom West.
Last year’s spring production featured an actor completely new to the stage, so do not let inexperience hold you back. Tim Morsani will be directing the Community Circle Players’ comedy and is eager for a good turnout at the November reading-from-the-script auditions. If you wish to see the script in advance, please contact him at morsanitim@wbhsi.net or 520-954-4542. Producer fredlowy@wbhsi.netis another resource for additional information.
Well written and very funny, the show is perfect for an election year with (four male and three female) interesting, challenging characters. THE OUTSIDER will be presented in a dinner theatre format with the action taking place right in the middle of the audience. The spring performances will be held starting Sunday, March 8 through Wednesday, March 11 in the HOA1 Vistas. It will also be held starting Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15, in the HOA2 Ballroom.