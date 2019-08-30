Community Circle Players is already preparing for its March production too. Auditions for CCP’s second dinner theatre treat, the political satire THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith,produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com),will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18 and 19, in Mountain View Ballroom West.
Last year’s spring production featured an actor completely new to the stage, so do not let inexperience hold you back. Tim Morsani will be directing the Community Circle Players’ comedy and is eager for a good turnout at the November reading-from-the-script auditions. If you wish to see the script in advance, please contact him at morsanitim@wbhsi.net or 520-954-4542.
Well written and very funny, the show is perfect for an election year with (four male and three female) interesting, challenging characters. THE OUTSIDER will be presented in a dinner theatre format with the action taking place right in the middle of the audience. The spring performances will be held March 8-11 in the HOA1 Vistas and March 13-15 in the HOA2 Ballroom.