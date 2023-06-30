Every Monday morning, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., members of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild gather in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse for Open Studio time. This is a valuable opportunity to improve their skills in a relaxing environment. Artists can pause and ask others for advice or for help in seeing something they cannot see themselves. Some Guild members have attended regularly for years; it’s easy to see why so many friendships have formed along the way.
Open Studio is just one benefit of joining the Guild. Membership is just $25 per year, which includes general meetings, (from September to May) at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, in the Activity Center at HOA-1. These meetings feature art-related presentations, social sharing, and a Guild business update. We celebrate our growing collaborative relationships with the SaddleBrooke Photo Club and Fiber Arts Club who share our Topaz Studio.
The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building and social opportunities for Guild members and local residents alike. To join, please visit saddlebrookefinearts.org or send an email to Karen Brungardt, Guild President, at president.sbfag@gmail.com.