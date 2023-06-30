Every Monday morning, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., members of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild gather in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse for Open Studio time. This is a valuable opportunity to improve their skills in a relaxing environment. Artists can pause and ask others for advice or for help in seeing something they cannot see themselves. Some Guild members have attended regularly for years; it’s easy to see why so many friendships have formed along the way.

Open Studio is just one benefit of joining the Guild. Membership is just $25 per year, which includes general meetings, (from September to May) at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, in the Activity Center at HOA-1. These meetings feature art-related presentations, social sharing, and a Guild business update. We celebrate our growing collaborative relationships with the SaddleBrooke Photo Club and Fiber Arts Club who share our Topaz Studio.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building and social opportunities for Guild members and local residents alike. To join, please visit saddlebrookefinearts.org or send an email to Karen Brungardt, Guild President, at president.sbfag@gmail.com.