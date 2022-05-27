Every Monday, members of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild gather in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center at MountainView Clubhouse for Open Studio time. This is a valuable opportunity to improve their skills in a relaxing environment. Artists can pause and ask others for advice or for help in seeing something they cannot see themselves. Some Guild members have attended regularly for years; it’s easy to see why so many friendships have formed along the way.

Open Studio was on hiatus for awhile during COVID, but it’s now fully operational. Up to a dozen artists take part during the busier winter months; summer is a bit quieter. Two members who are typically hard at work early in the morning are: Richard Bynum, Guild member since 2007 (his specialty is oil on canvas) and Mick Desmarais, Guild member since 2000 (his specialty is water mixable oils on canvas).

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building and social opportunities for Guild members and local residents alike. Monthly meetings start in September and end in May. Join now and your membership will be active through Thursday, August 31, 2023.

For more information, visit www.saddlebrookefinearts.org.