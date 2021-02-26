Stuart Watkins spent a day driving to see the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument south of Ajo, Arizona, south of Why, Arizona, and very near the entry port into Mexico. It was a safe driving tour, and several hiking paths were tempting, but I stayed behind my camera to observe the beauty.
Not long ago the area was infiltrated by illegals and drug smugglers and government signs were posted to be careful. But it is a trip I would encourage Arizona residents and tourists to take, as it is a beautiful experience and only about two-and-a-half hours from Tucson. The driving tour in the park takes about one-and-a-half hour unless you care to take to the trails with your hiking boots, water, and camera.